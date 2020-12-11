How one photographer got exclusive access to the Liam MacCarthy Cup

The front page image of today’s All-Ireland final supplement was captured by Sportsfile photographer Piaras Ó Mídheach who was given exclusive access to the workshop where the Liam MacCarthy Cup was cleaned and polished ahead of Sunday’s decider at Croke Park.

“I’ve been chasing this set of pictures for a number of years,” he explained, “as there is understandable secrecy and mystery around the process each season.

“But thanks to the co-operation of the GAA we were given special permission to take the shots and in a way, I think it works better given that it is such a strange and weird year with the All-Ireland final being played in December.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. I had all these ideas and plans in my head for what I thought would happen but once I stepped into the workshop I had to start thinking on my feet about how I would take the photographs.

“This was not a photoshoot, instead I was working around the silversmith as he worked on the trophy.

The cover of the Irish Examiner's All-Ireland hurling final supplement. Available for FREE inside Friday's Irish Examiner

“The workshop was everything that you would imagine it to be with stuff everywhere along with different types of specialized equipment and gear in all sorts of shapes and sizes.

“I naively thought it would be a case of a type of lacquer being applied to the trophy and then letting it sit before it was wiped off. If only it was that easy!

“The process involved in cleaning a trophy like this is hugely time-consuming and it is all done by hand.

“The trophy is actually heated up which helps to burn off and clean up any impurities that may have gathered on the surface over the previous 12 months.

This souvenir 20-page magazine preview of Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling final between @LimerickCLG and @WaterfordGAA is FREE with print edition of Friday's @ExaminerSport @irishexaminer. It ain't bad. pic.twitter.com/G9oyesXzzC — Tony Leen (@tonyleen) December 10, 2020

“It looks almost white and scuffed in the aftermath of that and then it has to be allowed to rest for a while so as to allow it to cool down before the next part of the process begins.

“It goes into these buffing pads which takes hours and hours as it cleans the trophy section by section. It is all very slow, methodical and measured."