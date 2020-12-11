Telling youngsters they can't go to games 'soul-destroying', Cork U20 manager says

Telling underage inter-county players they have not made their respective county’s matchday panel and are therefore locked out of the match venue is “soul-destroying”, Cork U20 hurling manager Pat Ryan has said.

The move to Level 3 restrictions last week saw the Government loosen regulations regarding the number of panelists who can attend a senior inter-county championship game. But while full senior inter-county panels can now gain entry on matchdays, this privilege has not been extended to minor or U20 level, which has been capped at 24 players per panel.

Cork boss Ryan has had to tell 11 members of his panel this week that they will not be travelling to LIT Gaelic Grounds for Saturday’s Munster U20 semi-final against Limerick (4.30pm), a job he didn’t one bit enjoy.

Ryan has also confirmed to the Irish Examiner that, contrary to speculation, he will not be part of Cork senior manager Kieran Kingston’s backroom team in 2021.

“That you can only bring 24 players is hard. There are players you are leaving at home, even along the lines of fellas that might have started previously but are now carrying an injury. It is hard for them that they can't go see the match.

“It is hard enough to pick the team. Telling fellas they can't go to the match is kind of soul-destroying at times,” said Ryan.

The Cork U20 manager is “delighted” his players have been given an opportunity to finish out their season, particularly for those who started college in recent months.

“For the players in their last year at U20, it was vital that the minute we started this campaign, we finished it out.

“We have a lot of lads who started college this year. They are doing an awful lot of remote learning at the moment. It is a bit hard on them from the point of view of meeting people and meeting new classmates, that social side that would normally happen.

"Having the oul training sessions and something to look forward to has been a great distraction for them.”

With no guarantee the U20 championship would recommence once the country exited Level 5 earlier this month, Ryan said they emphasised to the players that work done during lockdown would stand to them in the long-term, irrespective of whether their U20 season was revived or not.

“We took an overall development point of view as regards getting a bit of strength and conditioning done during the six weeks, getting their hurling done.

"Whether our stuff happened up again or not, there will be opportunities for fellas to be involved with Cork senior panels going forward, be involved with us next year, be involved with their clubs, be involved with colleges.

“It is hard to do that work when you think something might not be happening and especially when you have to do it on your own.”