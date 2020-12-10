Gary Kirby: Aaron Gillane learning to be a marked man

Former Limerick star Gary Kirby fully expects his Patrickswell club-mate Aaron Gillane to be fit for Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Having seen Gillane line out in a county final with a double jaw fracture last year and play with a finger ligament issue in the club and county championship this season, Kirby anticipates his rib injury won’t be enough to keep him out.

“If anything happened to Aaron, it would be a huge loss but I do personally believe he will be okay. I know Aaron well and the way he is and it will take more than a few bruises to stop him playing in an All-Ireland final.”

Kirby says Gillane has learned that punishment comes with the profile as a standout forward.

“Aaron is a marked man whether it’s in a practice match or lining out with the club or the county.

“I’d be watching him closely because I’d be good friends with the family and some of the punishment he takes even off the ball can be crazy at times.

But I think he’s standing up to it and hopefully these injuries he can put behind him soon.

“He has set a high standard for himself to live up to and other people see that and other teams are naturally going to try and counteract him and stop him from hurling so he has to deal with that as well.

“You play Galway and you have to worry about Joe Canning. You play Kilkenny and you have to worry about TJ Reid. You play Cork and you worry about Patrick Horgan and that’s becoming the same with Aaron and Limerick.”

The Patrickswell man most in form is a toss-up between Cian Lynch and Diarmaid Byrnes, although Lynch’s ability to switch between midfield and centre-forward with ease probably gives him the edge.

Kirby reckons the rest of the Limerick team have caught up with the vision of Lynch.

Immense

“He’s an exceptional player who could play in any position, really. All he wants to do is contribute as much as he can.

“I think he has been immense this year, done a lot of great stuff and a lot of it that isn’t seen. The amount of ground he covers is extraordinary and he gets around it so fast it’s unbeknownst to us.

“When he started out, he was a corner-forward and moved around from there and you could see he was being pushed off the ball. Still, you could see he had the skill and the footwork but now he has the strength and the mobility and now his team-mates understand him more.

“Before, he was doing things and people didn’t know what he was at, he was so far ahead of them, but now they’re catching up to him.”

As for Lynch’s move to centre-forward since the Tipperary game, Kirby understands it completely.

“In the way of the modern game, the centre-forward is like the midfielder and we have two other good midfielders in Darragh O’Donovan and William O’Donoghue. If the puck-outs aren’t going 30 yards, they’re being landed on the other half-forward line and he sits down around there for the breaks.”

Kirby is delighted to get the opportunity to laud Byrnes who has scored 11 points across Limerick’s four games, six points from play.

“He deserves credit because at times you think he’s behind the two boys when he’s every bit as good as them. Diarmaid is the heart and soul of that team. When you think you are guaranteed to get two or three points from a half-back it’s massive. He has caught the world of ball this year.

He has been close to man of the match in all the games up to now.

Byrnes doesn’t seem to operate a shoot-on-sight approach as much as he has done in the last couple of seasons.

“He’s more mature. He’s learned. Although, I was watching the Munster final here at home and I was saying it out loud what was he doing having a go at a point but it went straight over the bar. He knows when to go for it now and not. He’s still going to sent one or two wide but he’s wiser with his shot- taking.”