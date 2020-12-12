Limerick and Waterford's culture clash: Are you Val Doonican or Terry Wogan?

Touched by Hollywood

Limerick have the edge, given the success of Angela’s Ashes. And giving the world Richard Harris of The Field, This Sporting Life, and many more movies.

But Waterford make a strong case as well. Barry Lyndon — a Stanley Kubrick snorefest — was shot in the county back in the ‘70s, and there was the night Woody Harrelson played bingo in The Forum. Really.

Advantage Limerick

Easy Listening Legends

Tight call here. Limerick of course can point to the one and only Terry Wogan, whose smooth tones were a highlight of BBC radio schedules for many years.

However, Waterford sneak this category through the classy crooning of Val Doonican: people may not remember now but he had a BBC TV show for over twenty years and scored plenty of chart hits.

Advantage Waterford

Great County Songs

Unquestionably a win for Limerick here. Your correspondent is old enough to remember ‘Limerick You’re A Lady’ by Denis Allen topping the Irish charts back in 1979 - an irresistible tune that immediately sounded like a timeless classic

Waterford? A toss-up between Dungarvan My Home Town and Waterford My Home. I’m afraid if you can’t present a united front, though, it’s a win for the green and white.

Advantage Limerick

Exported Soccer Stars

Limerick put up a good show on this front: the likes of Tommy Gaynor had fine careers, lining out for the likes of Nottingham Forest.

But Waterford can call on former De La Salle player John O’Shea of Manchester United.

Former Republic Of Ireland and Man United defender John O'Shea. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The fact that ex-Liverpool star Jim Beglin tweeted his delight at last Saturday night’s win over Kilkenny tips the verdict Waterford’s way decisively.

Advantage Waterford

Quality Vintage Jerseys

Go online and you can check out some beautiful numbers from both counties.

When Limerick contested the 1980 All-Ireland against Galway they wore a simple green jersey with white collar and cuffs, Guaranteed Irish label on right of chest and enormous county crest on the left: Sean Foley wore the green well despite defeat that year.

Difficult to look past the Waterford top of the same vintage (white with blue collar and cuffs as well as blue piping, G. I. label and county crest a given), though. Pat McGrath modelled a fine example in the 1982 Munster final, for instance.

Advantage Waterford

Messiahs From Cork

Limerick enjoyed success under John Allen in 2013 when they beat Cork in the Munster final, a first provincial title since 1996, even if they didn’t make it to the All-Ireland final that year.

There’s been a fair turnover in personnel since then but it marked a start for this iteration of Limerick as a side visiting Croke Park regularly.

Waterford won three Munster titles under Justin McCarthy’s management — he built on the work done by his predecessor Gerald McCarthy, another Corkman. Kevin Moran is the only remaining Waterford player who lined out under (Justin) McCarthy.

Advantage Limerick

Friends and Neighbours

Traditionally Waterford have the upper hand here, with every Waterford-Kilkenny game of the last 20-odd years including a reference to Ferrybank, the contested territory between the two counties where residents often claim dual citizenship.

Not to be outdone, a Limerick councillor last year stirred up controversy when suggesting the boundary of Limerick city extend into Clare because residents in a particular area felt more of an affinity to Limerick.

Stand well back...

Advantage Limerick

Best Place to Visit After Lockdown

When the lockdown finally ends, your correspondent is advised by a reliable source that Jerry Flannery’s of Catherine Street is well worth a call for both food and drink if one is in Limerick.

From personal experience Waterford may have an advantage here, with Geoff’s on one hand and Henry Downes on the other, both offering an enjoyable experience.

Advantage Waterford

Native Foods (Blended)

Everyone knows about Limerick ham. And if you don’t know about Limerick ham, then someone from Limerick won’t delay in putting you right (it’s very tasty, in fairness). Everyone knows about Waterford blaas. And if you don’t know about Waterford blaas, or if you call them rolls, then someone from Waterford won’t delay in putting you right (they’re very tasty, in fairness).

What they don’t seem to realise is that these two products are made for each other. Perhaps in a spirit of togetherness, we can make peace between these two counties as... Ahead of an All-Ireland final? As if.

Verdict Draw