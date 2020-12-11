Donal O'Grady's tactics board: How Waterford can disrupt Limerick's key lines

THE LIMERICK HALF-FORWARD LINE

Much of Limerick’s good attacking and defensive play revolves around their half-forward line.

The personnel are constantly on the move and keeper Nickie Quaid is well-practised at delivering long puck-outs to areas into which his targets move.

The tall, physically strong right-half-forward, Gearóid Hegarty, is the number one puck-out target. He takes up various receiving positions; coming back towards his goalkeeper; transferring to the other wing, and also making himself available by moving towards the centre from the wing.

Cian Lynch drops back into space from centre forward as an option while Tom Morrissey, on the other wing, drops deep along the sideline.

When Hegarty gets possession he runs directly at his marker or diagonally at the goal. He feeds the inside attack or links up with Morrissey, coming towards him from the centre on a loop or down the same wing creating an overload.

Sucking two defenders onto one man is the aim. A simple offload to the free man sets up the score.

The big St Patrick’s man always has options —a pop pass to Lynch running a straight line through the middle; to midfielders Darren O’Donovan or Will Donoghue running similar lines; or to Kyle Hayes joining the attack from half-back.

This line has averaged eight points per game as well as winning frees and providing scoring assists. Waterford will have to shut this line down to win.

THE WATERFORD PLAN

It will require tight man-to-man marking and preventing clean puck-out catches. This takes athleticism, stamina and discipline. Calum Lyons, Tadhg de Búrca and Kevin Moran will need a lot of help from midfielders and funnelling back attackers to subdue this crucial area.

Overloading rucks on breaking ball and tracking the inevitable runners from midfield is essential. It’s a difficult proposition to maintain for 75 minutes. However, it is the main battleground and the team that dominates this area will be halfway to the title.

At puck-outs, Nickie Quaid bides his time until the best option becomes available and he is very accurate. Protecting their defence will be the main Déise aim on Quaid’s restarts.

Dropping forwards back as extra cover for wingbacks and clogging the centre of midfield reduces Quaid’s options.

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid: The Effin clubman is patient and doesn't rush his puck-outs. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Ceding short puck-outs to either corner-back, rather than going man to man throughout the field, is the percentage tactic and playing the percentages is vital for Waterford. Once the short puck-out is taken, Waterford’s covering attackers push up to clog the middle.

Limerick corner-backs are used to advancing in possession and when challenged, they offload well-practised handpasses to available colleagues moving into space.

Waterford must minimise this by tightly marking the offloading targets on Limerick's 45m line, avoid being drawn into two-v-ones, and by forcing long 50/50 pressurised deliveries from Treaty cornerbacks.

This would disrupt Limerick’s usual system of team play, bringing the game down to an unstructured individual manic contest. However, if Waterford cannot disrupt Limerick’s restart possession and the men in green dictate the terms at puck-out time, it will be an uphill battle for Waterford.

AVOIDING KYLE HAYES

Déise netminder Stephen O’Keeffe will have 30-plus possessions.

Some will come from general play but most will be puck-outs. In the second half against Kilkenny, the Déise's puck-out strategy concentrating on ‘feeding’ the right half-forward position provided their platform for victory. Kyle Hayes is a big unit. He will operate in this landing zone and will have help from forward colleagues.

As a result, it may be more profitable for O’Keeffe to probe other areas.

Waterford goalkeeper Stephen O'Keeffe wins possession against Ryan Taylor of Clare. His use of the ball will be key for the Deise. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Limerick set up with their full-forward line out 30/35m while their half forwards retreat back to the 65m line and come up quickly to their opponents on short puck-outs.

This makes it difficult for goalkeepers to pick out colleagues downfield. Drawing Limerick back upfield creates pockets of space. Waterford’s keeper O’Keeffe may have to operate as a ‘fly goalie’, carrying the ball upfield after back passes from short puck-outs and presenting possession to half-backs moving into space.

Invention by O’Keeffe carries risks but the rewards may outweigh them. Retaining the majority of possession from puck-outs will be a big challenge. However, it’s a must for victory.

The contest for supremacy between the Limerick half-back line and their direct opponents will have a huge bearing on this game.

Kyle Hayes has been redeployed to left-half-back to add height, physical strength and pace to the position. Captain and centre back Declan Hannon sits back to cut the space in front of his full-back-line, secure in the knowledge that his midfielders will cover for him. Once they lose the ball, they set up to prevent goals.

LIMERICK'S POSTMAN

Diarmaid Byrnes, a zonal defender, occupies the right-wing and is their 'postman' for outfield quality ball to their inside attack.

Failure to pressurise Limerick in the middle third will result in quality ball being delivered to top attackers and it will prove expensive in the extreme for the Déise defence.

Consider the psychological boost for Waterford if Byrnes is denied opportunities for long-range points; is forced to go inside ad infinitum instead of making trademark runs up the right flank, and is pressurised to deliver long ball forward with his unfavoured left-hand side.

It would take away a major attacking ploy from Limerick’s system. This would be a huge plus for the inside Déise defence. Defending 50/50 deliveries gives them a fighting chance.

Waterford’s best chance of progress against Limerick’s half-back-line will be on their left attacking wing.

Keeping Byrnes occupied defensively will be important. Jack Prendergast, Jack Fagan, Jake Dillon or Ian Montgomery can achieve this by constantly rotating, making themselves available for possession as outlets for transition ball by withdrawing towards their defence, then running at Byrnes at every opportunity.

This could open up the Treaty defence.

WATERFORD'S GOAL? GOALS.

Waterford will operate with two inside and an extra body in the middle third. Austin Gleeson, alternating in and out with Stephen Bennett in central positions with Dessie Hutchinson to the side.

Their performances are crucial to the Déise’s efforts. Bennett and Gleeson are good in the air and one way to bypass the half-back-line is by striking aerial deliveries to the edge of the large rectangle.

The key here is the speed, trajectory and angle of the ball from the 65m line on the wing, giving the attacker the advantage.

Waterford will need goals to sustain their challenge for victory. Goals for Limerick will kill the game in their favour.