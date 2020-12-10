Dublin skipper Sinead Aherne: 'We have to move past just accepting our lot'

Sinead Aherne, captain of the Dublin team chasing four TG4 All-Ireland ladies titles in a row, has described last weekend's Cork-Galway fixture controversy as 'hugely disappointing' and 'unacceptable'.

Cork beat Galway at Croke Park to earn the right to play Aherne's Dublin on Sunday week in the final, back at GAA headquarters.

The game was overshadowed by two venue changes beforehand, the second of which occurred on the morning of the game and impacted heavily on both teams' pre-match preparations.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Seanad leader Regina Doherty and both the Galway and Cork managements all hit out at the handling of the situation following the game.

"I think it was a hugely disappointing situation for both teams and I think players deserve respect and they deserve more than what happened, particularly in the current environment and for their families who weren't able to watch it at home," said Dublin star Aherne.

"Obviously there's a number of contributing factors and people were doing what they thought was best in the situation which unfolded, you obviously hope it won't occur again and sport has made huge strides and there's lots of good work being done but there are standards that need to be upheld at that level and that didn't happen. We have to move past just accepting our lot and just getting on with things."

LGFA President Marie Hickey claimed on RTÉ Radio on Monday morning that the problem was exacerbated by Galway spending 'quite a bit of time in the dressing-room' before they emerged onto the pitch to play Cork.

"They would have had the opportunity to get out onto the pitch earlier had they not spent so much time in the dressing-room," stated Hickey. "They could have been out on the pitch earlier."

That drew a furious rebuke from Galway manager Tim Rabbitt and Aherne suggested that the LGFA's handling of the fallout could have been better.

"I think it was particularly disappointing that having a completely unacceptable outcome wasn't acknowledged in the aftermath and questions I think need to be asked of various factors in the timeline and of parties involved so that lessons can be learned and so that the sport can move on on a better footing," added Aherne.

The experienced Dublin forward confirmed that she will be fit for Sunday week's final despite injuring her hamstring in the semi-final defeat of Armagh.

Asked about Cork in a conference call this afternoon, she said: "I think, the same as ourselves, they've been on an upward curve. They've probably built nicely into the final that we're going into. They had a good game against Kerry anyway, from what I saw, I haven't seen the Cavan game yet and obviously they had a tough challenge against Galway at the weekend. They look to be firing at the right time of the season and coming into form."