JJ Delaney: Can Limerick maintain their hunger?

Take the great Kilkenny team that JJ Delaney was part of out of it, and you have to go back to Cork in the mid-2000s for the last team that dominated an era.

But for a 65-metre free that wasn’t awarded in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny, Limerick may already have matched Cork’s back-to-back achievement of 2004 and 2005.

What’s certain is that they’re enjoying a golden era with the potential to make history in Sunday’s final against Waterford by going an entire season undefeated.

The run began almost 12 months ago when, five days before Christmas, Limerick beat Tipperary in the Munster Hurling League, the first of a dozen games, and a dozen wins, that have propelled them to the brink of a second All-Ireland win in three seasons.

Former Limerick manager Tom Ryan has already compared John Kiely’s group to the great Kilkenny team Delaney was on and said it’s “very evident” that opponents are “overawed” by them, like teams were with four-in-a-row winners Kilkenny.

So how much can this Limerick team actually win?

“It’s a funny situation, they were everybody’s favourites this year yet they weren’t actually in the All-Ireland final last year,” said Delaney. “That’s a situation that probably never happened before. Kilkenny caught them in the semi-finals last year but look, they’ll probably be favourites most years coming up.

“It will all depend on how they deal with success, how they keep their motivation, how they keep their hunger, and they’ve responded very well so far. We’re talking up this Limerick team a lot but it’s down to them probably being the most consistent team over the last three years.

“They won a couple of Leagues in the last three years as well. So yeah, they can go on and win a good bit but, again, it’s how they deal with success. It’s a matter of getting over the line this Sunday first of all and then keeping that hunger and motivation and that focus on winning a few more.

“They’ll have to freshen up their team as well, that’s what we did when we were playing, there was always one or two guys coming through. That probably helped us keep our focus because number one, we wanted to get on the starting 15, and then after that to win for Kilkenny.”

Delaney’s Kilkenny went on a similar winning streak through 2006, avoiding defeat in the 15 games they played that year and collecting Walsh Cup, League, provincial and All-Ireland titles.

Crucially, they did draw one game, against Limerick in the league ironically, so the current Limerick side can go one better if they defeat Waterford.

“It would be phenomenal if they could do it,” said Delaney, a nine-time All-Ireland winner.

“From the players’ point of view, I wouldn’t say they even realise that record is there, to be honest. They are looking forward and if they win on Sunday then people will say it to them. They’ll say that is a great achievement at that stage but right now it’s all about winning on Sunday, the All-Ireland final is the focus.

“Going unbeaten for the season would be the icing on the cake for them but most of the players genuinely probably wouldn’t realise that they’ve won so much. And if they don’t realise it, then that is a great sign because it means the focus is always on the next game.”

Delaney was also part of the Kilkenny team that blew Limerick away in the 2007 All-Ireland final, starting strongly and running out 2-19 to 1-15 winners.

“The Limerick team at the moment, in terms of their system, in terms of their work rate, they are probably superior to the team we played,” he said.

“The team we played were relying on the likes of Andrew O’Shaughnessy and Ollie Moran to get them over the line. O’Shaughnessy had a brilliant semi-final that year against Waterford which brought them into the final.

“We could focus on a couple of players and if we stopped them we said it would be half the battle done because we could get at guys in the Limerick defence. You are probably looking at this Limerick team all of this year and asking, ‘Where are the weak points?’”