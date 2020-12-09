John Costello: County must be played before club in split-season model

Dublin GAA secretary John Costello has stressed the importance of the county season taking place before the club in the future.

In his annual report, Costello, a member of the GAA’s national fixtures taskforce, explained his reasons.

“[A]s normality gradually returns, it should become increasingly apparent that club-before-county is a quick-fix scenario likely to create multiple problems. First and foremost a fixture-scheduling headache, with county finals requiring very early completion to run off provincial and All-Ireland club championships – before the county season!

“Non-championship club competitions would inevitably suffer too. Then consider the potential for inter-county players to feel simultaneously beholden to their club and county management teams. Will county managers across the country be content to sit back and let the club season play out before getting their squads together? How quickly before the inevitable tug-of-war ensues?

“There won’t be a pandemic every year – we hope! Going forward, it makes far more sense to run off all county activity first in a condensed window – finishing, let’s say, in mid-July – before the focus switches to our club championships.

“Let’s not forget, club league fixtures can still go ahead in spring and early summer, offering regular match exposure for the playing majority. And when it comes to the club championships, still starting in summer, there will be a longer window in more benign conditions.

“The fundamental lesson from 2020 should not be lost: splitting the season works and, as part of the GAA’s Fixture Calendar Review Taskforce, I will be advocating this position ahead of Congress in February.

“But we cannot ignore another 'elephant in the room': unless we devise a calendar that secures a far healthier ratio of games to training sessions, we may as well have been splitting hairs, not seasons.”

Costello also highlighted the knock-out structure of this year’s All-Ireland SFC as a solution for this year only.

Mentioning the famous weekend for Cavan and Tipperary footballers last month, he wrote: “In the immediate wake of that spectacular double-whammy, little wonder that many observers were rushing to bow at the altar of a straight knockout championship. This euphoric viewpoint wasn’t confined to Premier partisans or Breffni die-hards either. The theory seemed to be that, if there had been a back door, this would never have happened.

“But instant judgements clouded by emotion aren’t always the most reliable of guides. While you can only salute the ravenous intent of both Tipp and Cavan, who is to say they would not have produced something similar in Munster/Ulster finals if a qualifier safety net had still been in place? After all, winning their province – not back door progression - was the holy grail that drove them on in the first place.”

He also sees the need for a black card in hurling. “It has been obvious for some time, long before this Congress rebuttal, that a well-meaning constituency of hurling stakeholders (players, managers, officials and supporters) are staunchly opposed to the introduction of the black card.

“Perhaps they view football and hurling as two very distinct games that shouldn’t automatically be viewed through the same rule book prism – and they have a point. But perhaps some of them also possess a slightly misty-eyed view of the ancient game: that our warrior heroes are incapable of cynicism? If that is their belief, clearly they are wrong.

“Cynicism exists in every team sport; it is more likely to be prevalent at the elite level, too, unless there are sufficient sanctions that render it damaging to your team’s prospects. We have seen what you might term flagrant ‘black card’ offences in hurling on numerous occasions, and several times in this year’s championship too.

“The rugby-tackle pull-down that coughs up a free – and a relatively worthless yellow card – is the most recurring and frustrating one, especially when one team is defending a lead and hell- bent on avoiding the concession of a goal. Would you see less of this particular type of foul if the punishment was ten minutes in the bin? We suspect so.”

Costello also suggests the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association unite with the GAA as soon as possible.

“This could integrate the experience and expertise of all the sporting bodies when dealing with issues that affect inter-county players in a profound way. These range from the age-old problems with resolving the fixture calendar and (more particularly in the female sports) trying to accommodate our elite dual players.

“Perhaps at the end of 2020, following the 20x20 campaign, which set out to create a measurable cultural shift in our perception of women’s sport so that it will be seen as something strong, valuable and worthy of equal celebration, the time for this merger is soon?”