Pauric Mahony: Team player Dessie Hutchinson setting high standards for Waterford

Pauric Mahony has spoken about the influence of Dessie Hutchinson on the Waterford senior hurling squad.

Hutchinson returned from a career in professional soccer with Brighton and Hove Albion to impress with Ballygunner in the Waterford club championship before joining the county side.

He hit two goals in Waterford’s win over Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final, and Mahony says his club mate “sets a good standard” in terms of preparation.

“He does, yeah, he’s one of the first there at every training getting his work done, his activation and all that kind of stuff. You see his whole approach outside rather than just coming into training or a match, how he looks after himself.

“The way hurling is anyway you are nearly living a professional lifestyle but it’s an amateur sport. He sets a good standard and even for the young lads I see in the club in Ballygunner they look up to him already and he’s there two years. He’s a great influence on them, very positive and he’s not afraid to have a word with a lad as well which is a great sign of a player.”

Mahony added that Hutchinson’s vision is another strong part of his game, instancing his pass to Jack Fagan for Waterford’s third goal against Clare as an example.

“Dessie’s a confident player, ultimately he’s a real team player and for such an inside forward with the talent he has he is all for bringing other lads into the game. You all saw the pass he gave Jack Fagan in the quarter-final epitomise that, really.”