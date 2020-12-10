Pauric Mahony: Team player Dessie Hutchinson setting high standards for Waterford

Pauric Mahony: Team player Dessie Hutchinson setting high standards for Waterford

Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson in action against Conor Delaney of Kilkenny. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 06:50
Michael Moynihan

Pauric Mahony has spoken about the influence of Dessie Hutchinson on the Waterford senior hurling squad.

Hutchinson returned from a career in professional soccer with Brighton and Hove Albion to impress with Ballygunner in the Waterford club championship before joining the county side.

He hit two goals in Waterford’s win over Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final, and Mahony says his club mate “sets a good standard” in terms of preparation.

“He does, yeah, he’s one of the first there at every training getting his work done, his activation and all that kind of stuff. You see his whole approach outside rather than just coming into training or a match, how he looks after himself.

“The way hurling is anyway you are nearly living a professional lifestyle but it’s an amateur sport. He sets a good standard and even for the young lads I see in the club in Ballygunner they look up to him already and he’s there two years. He’s a great influence on them, very positive and he’s not afraid to have a word with a lad as well which is a great sign of a player.”

Mahony added that Hutchinson’s vision is another strong part of his game, instancing his pass to Jack Fagan for Waterford’s third goal against Clare as an example.

“Dessie’s a confident player, ultimately he’s a real team player and for such an inside forward with the talent he has he is all for bringing other lads into the game. You all saw the pass he gave Jack Fagan in the quarter-final epitomise that, really.”

More in this section

John Costello 4/12/2019 John Costello: County must be played before club in split-season model
David Coldrick 14/11/2020 David Coldrick to take charge of All-Ireland football final
Donegal v Fermanagh - Gaelic Life Dr. McKenna Cup Section A Round 2 Fermanagh football mourns death of Shane O'Brien
Mayo v Tipperary - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Aidan O'Shea: Rapid Covid tests could allow families attend All-Ireland final

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices