David Coldrick to take charge of All-Ireland football final

David Coldrick has been awarded his fourth All-Ireland SFC final as he takes charge of Dublin against Mayo on Saturday week.

The Meath-native has previously refereed the 2007, 2010, and 2015 deciders.

Coldrick was the man in the middle for three games earlier in the Championship: Louth v Longford, Kildare v Offaly, and Donegal v Armagh.

The linesmen will be Tyrone's Seán Hurson (who will also act as standby referee) and Joe McQuillan (Cavan), with Fergal Kelly (Longford) as the sideline official.

Paul Faloon of Down will officiate the U20 final between Dublin and Galway.

Derry’s Barry Cassidy will be the standby referee, the other linesman is Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary), and the sideline official will be James Bermingham (Cork).