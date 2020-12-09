David Coldrick to take charge of All-Ireland football final

It will be the Meath official's fourth All-Ireland SFC final
David Coldrick to take charge of All-Ireland football final

David Coldrick. Picture: INPHO

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 20:11
Stephen Barry

David Coldrick has been awarded his fourth All-Ireland SFC final as he takes charge of Dublin against Mayo on Saturday week.  

The Meath-native has previously refereed the 2007, 2010, and 2015 deciders.

Coldrick was the man in the middle for three games earlier in the Championship: Louth v Longford, Kildare v Offaly, and Donegal v Armagh.

The linesmen will be Tyrone's Seán Hurson (who will also act as standby referee) and Joe McQuillan (Cavan), with Fergal Kelly (Longford) as the sideline official.

Paul Faloon of Down will officiate the U20 final between Dublin and Galway.

Derry’s Barry Cassidy will be the standby referee, the other linesman is Derek O’Mahoney (Tipperary), and the sideline official will be James Bermingham (Cork).

More in this section

Mayo v Tipperary - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final All-Ireland winners should be allowed bring Sam Maguire home, says Aidan O'Shea
Kerry v Offaly - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 5 Colum Harty eyeing Kerry's 'great opportunity' to gain promotion to Leinster Championship
Dublin v Kerry - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final 'The fun had gone out of the whole thing': Why Jack McCaffrey quit Dublin panel
Donegal v Fermanagh - Gaelic Life Dr. McKenna Cup Section A Round 2

Fermanagh football mourns death of Shane O'Brien

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices