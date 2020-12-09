Colum Harty eyeing Kerry's 'great opportunity' to gain promotion to Leinster Championship

Kerry forward Colum Harty has said promotion to hurling’s top-tier would be “massive” for the development of the game in the Kingdom.

A change of rule during the summer means a Kerry victory over Antrim in Sunday’s Joe McDonagh Cup final would see Fintan O’Connor’s charges promoted to next year’s Leinster SHC.

Harty, who is in his 11th season with the county and has two Christy Ring Cup medals to his name, noted the “great opportunity” in front of Kerry given there is no play-off against a Munster team awaiting them should they come out on top at GAA HQ this weekend.

“I know they had different obstacles in place for Kerry down through the years, that if you won the Joe McDonagh you were going to play the team that came bottom of the Munster SHC round-robin, which was just another obstacle for the development of Kerry hurling really.

“Carlow got straight through to Leinster when they won it [in 2018] and the same as with Laois last year. But for our situation, we’d have had to be in a play-off, which doesn’t make any sense. It’s a great opportunity for the winner on Sunday to go automatically into Leinster and hopefully we’re on the right side of that result.”

A win, of course, would carry much greater worth than simply promotion to hurling’s top-table.

“For kids going to school, for them to see us playing in Croke Park and obviously if we were to win, it would be just great for the development of hurling in the county, massive.

“When I started off with Kerry, Tralee Parnells weren’t in existence at the time. Clubs down in South Kerry are really coming on in leaps and bounds too. Dr Crokes won the intermediate this year. Kilgarvan are always pushing. It’s great to see these clubs coming along because it shows that Kerry hurling is developing. What a win in the Joe Mac Donagh [would do].

“I suppose when people might have been talking about a Kerry team in Croke Park in December, it might have been the footballers, but it’s actually going to be us which is great. It was a massive boost to see the fixture was being put on before the All-Ireland final. Hopefully we do ourselves justice.”