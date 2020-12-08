Dónal Óg Cusack: 'Anthony Nash got the most out of himself as a sportsperson'

The extended panel members of county minor sides in action this weekend will not be permitted to travel to their respective games, but one parent per matchday panelist will be allowed entry into the grounds.

Cork minor hurling manager Dónal Óg Cusack confirmed this evening that the players who do not make his 24-person matchday panel for Saturday’s Munster MHC semi-final against Limerick cannot travel to Semple Stadium for the 1pm fixture.

The move to Level 3 restrictions last week saw the Government loosen regulations regarding the number of senior inter-county players who can attend a Championship game, having been capped at 26 per county during the Level 5 lockdown. But while full senior inter-county panels can now gain entry on matchdays, this privilege has not been extended to minor teams.

“It is tough because you are going to Thurles, you are a hurler, you know the storied place Thurles is, and you are playing against Limerick in a Munster semi-final. But having said that, that's part of sport, that's part of competing,” said Cusack.

“We started with 150 players. Then there were phone calls made to a load of those lads. Then we brought the squad down to 40. We were looking at reducing the squad before the first lockdown, but then word started coming through that there could be a lockdown and we said we couldn't do that to any of the young lads, so we kept them on board.

“Having to reduce the squad from 40 down to 30, they are all tough calls. Of course, it is a tough thing and not a nice thing [that certain players cannot travel], and you would like to think that in stadiums that size that you would be able to cater for the extra players, but I think that conversation has been well played elsewhere at this stage.”

Cusack paid tribute to recently retired Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash. The latter succeeded Cusack as Cork’s first-choice goalkeeper in the summer of 2012.

“I think Anthony got the most out of himself. We were exchanging messages the other night and I would say that for any sportsperson, of course winning is important, but at the end of the day, it's about how much you got out of yourself really. Anthony got the most out of himself as a sportsperson.

“When you look in the mirror and there's no one else around, that's the question that you'll be asking yourself as a sportsperson. It's only you, ultimately, can answer that, but from what I saw of Anthony, he did.

Added into that, he was the best in his position at his chosen sport for a couple of years which is no mean achievement either, and hopefully that gives him good satisfaction going into his retirement. But he's served that jersey very well.

“I was obviously goalkeeper for a number of years and I had nothing but the height of admiration and respect for himself and Martin Coleman because my memories of training with those lads, some of my greatest and happiest memories in sport was the competition we'd have amongst ourselves out there on the pitch.”

When asked if he was expecting a lot of change in the make-up of the 2021 Cork senior panel given the news of recent days that experienced players Aidan Walsh (retired), Conor Lehane, and Christopher Joyce will not be involved next season, Cusack replied: “It obviously sounds like change over the last couple of days. It's part and parcel of sport.”