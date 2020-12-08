Cork's Munster U20 hurling clash with Limerick to be televised on Saturday

Saturday's Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA U20 hurling semi-final between Cork and Limerick will be televised live on TG4, the Irish language broadcaster announced today.

The match is on at the LIT Gaelic Grounds and throws in at 4.30, with coverage starting 15 minutes earlier.

Earlier the same day, the Munster rivals meet in Semple Stadium in the minor semi-final. That one has a 1pm throw-in and will be streamed on TG4 Sport's YouTube page.

The other minor semi-final between Waterford and Tipp is at 3pm in Pairc Ui Rinn and is being streamed on the Munster GAA website.

Saturday also sees the two Munster MFC quarter-finals down for decision. Limerick face Waterford at the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 1pm while Tipperary host Clare at Semple Stadium at 5pm. The Thurles clash is also being streamed on the TG4 Sport YouTube page.

Before that, on Friday night, TG4 will stream the Leinster U20 hurling quarter-final, Laois v Galway. Throw-in at MW O'Moore Park is at 7.30pm.

TG4 will also stream the Leinster U20 hurling clash between Offaly and Dublin on Saturday as well as the MFC clash between Meath and Westmeath.

On Sunday, they will stream two MHC quarter-finals as Kildare host Offaly and Dublin travel to Mullingar to face Westmeath.

Meanwhile, Cork minor footballers' trip to Tralee next Tuesday will also be streamed by TG4 Sport's YouTube.

Elsewhere, the Irish language broadcaster confirmed that the All-Ireland ladies football final between Cork and Dublin will be televised.

Throw-in on December 19 is at 3.30 and the curtain-raiser, the U20 football decider between the Dubs and Galway will also be broadcast live.