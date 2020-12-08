Antrim and Kerry hurlers may not watch All-Ireland final at Croke Park 

The Antrim and Kerry hurling panels will not be permitted to stay on to watch Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC final in Croke Park after serving up the curtain-raiser, the Joe McDonagh Cup decider.

Covid crowd restrictions issued to the GAA mean the only players allowed to watch the Liam MacCarthy Cup final will be the extended panel members of its participating teams, Limerick and Waterford.

Antrim and Kerry have been informed that following their game and having showered, their groups must leave the stadium.

The same applied to the Cork and Galway ladies football teams last Sunday for the Mayo-Tipperary men’s last four SFC game as it will to the Dublin and Galway U20s when their final precedes the senior final between Dublin and Mayo on Saturday week.

Senior football final managers Dessie Farrell and James Horan as well as Limerick hurler Tom Morrissey have called for authorities to allow the families of those involved in the forthcoming finals to be in Croke Park. However, their pleas are expected to fall on deaf ears as the GAA must strictly adhere to protocols laid out by the Government.