Injured Pauric Mahony still playing his part for Waterford's cause

Pauric Mahony shrugs when you ask how he’s feeling.

The Waterford star should be readying himself for the All-Ireland final.

Instead he’s rehabbing a cruciate injury, but he’s remaining positive.

“It’s not too bad, it’s better than it was a month ago when I had the operation, so it’s just gradually about trying to build up the recovery now.”

The injury came in a challenge game when he injured the same leg he broke a couple of years ago.

“They had to remove one screw from my knee from the previous op to get in to do the operation on this, but everything went to plan.

“I was just chasing after Simon Donohue and whatever happened I just went to lunge in to flick the ball away and felt something in the back of my knee, sure I hit the ground and let a roar out and 30 seconds later I was back up, thinking: ‘Jesus, I’m after making a show of myself there, letting a roar out’.

“I thought there was nothing to it because I jogged back into position for the next play and then Soky [Stephen O’Keefe] went to hit me a puckout and when I caught it, when I turned to give Kevin Moran a hand pass, I felt something again.

“I went up to Tadhg O’Sullivan, who is a family friend and the orthopaedic surgeon in Whitfield, the following day.

“He said I didn’t have any symptoms of an ACL, but by the feel of the cruciate, he was a bit worried about that.

“I got a scan on the Monday and that revealed the bad news.”

It was even more frustrating, surely, having done the pre-season work and enjoyed a successful club campaign?

“It was, the way the club finished you’re hungry and mad for more action because it was run off over a short window and we spent three or four months on our own, just training away, training on any piece of grass you could find, trying to keep the fitness levels up.

“Then obviously we got back and everyone was absolutely buzzing for the club championships to be played, never mind inter-county, and then when the green light was given for inter-county, I think everyone was excited, right across Ireland, because it’s an outlet for everyone.”

‘Everyone’ includes the players, and Waterford certainly had the work done this year.

“We put in a hard winter, obviously, November and December, January and February, and had a lot of work done.

“Even throughout the league, the first three games we were playing, we were getting a huge volume of work done through that period and that probably reflected in some of our performances in the league, we knew we were building towards the bigger picture.”

Liam Cahill and Mikey Bevans are the new management faces of course, and Mahony says they run an “enjoyable” ship.

“There’s an energy there that they’re after bringing, that they bring to every training, and it seeps right through the panel.

“And it’s just a highly enjoyable set-up to be involved in, whether we train for 30 minutes, an hour, an hour and a half, they’ll demand high standards and will demand that we go hard and we push each other to the limits.”

Mahony’s been “fortunate enough” to attend all the games to date.

“Liam [Cahill] was speaking to me pretty quickly after the injury and was keen for me to hang around, and I suppose at the start I was feeling like a bit of a waster.

“Then eventually you can start picking up the balls or bringing water out to the lads, you can do something and you feel like you’re offering something.

“But I think if I was sitting at home last Saturday night in front of the telly with two minutes to go and Waterford winning it, it would have been harder to take, not actually being there.”

Mahony was confident even at half-time against Kilkenny.

“There wasn’t that usual atmosphere in the dressing room at all, it was pretty positive because we knew that we were creating opportunities and we looked dangerous, we had a lot of missed chances in the first half.

“So we knew that at the end of the day the year was over if we didn’t come out fighting, and obviously we got a good start and Stevie’s [Bennett] goal then really set the tone for the rest of the team.

“Thankfully everyone rode in then from that moment on and kicked on.”

He says the new management have “struck a balance between bringing a level of intensity, workrate, and aggression with giving lads that little bit of freedom to go out and express themselves.

“The hurlers are obviously there and maybe they’ve instilled a little bit more belief there. There’s good young lads there that we would have seen winning minors and U21s with Waterford, and all the lads, whether it was winning Harty Cups or colleges, they’ve been there and been successful.

“That’s the faith and the trust that the lads have shown and given to all the players, and it’s just reflected in their performances.”

His brother Philip left the inter-county scene earlier this year. Will he come back?

“No, I’d say Philip has his mind well made up at this stage, he’s fond of the golf there now and he had Mount Juliet booked for Sunday morning last.

“I think he was at the stage where he was after giving so much, and he’s one of those fellas who is either all in or all out. He was just burnt out from everything and he just had enough of it.

“I haven’t really talked to him about what his long-term plans are, or what he’s thinking, because we don’t do much hurling talk at home, it only ends up in a row or something!”