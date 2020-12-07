If the Football All-Stars were picked before the All-Ireland final...

Raymond Galligan (Cavan).

After a sterling Ulster Championship, he remains the most in-form goalkeeper. David Clarke is in hot pursuit but it will take a lot to shift the Cavan captain from this spot.

Oisín Mullen (Mayo).

May not have picked up any man-of-the-match gongs in the Connacht SFC or at the weekend but next to Cillian O’Connor he has been Mayo’s most consistent performer. Speed to burn.

Pádraig Faulkner (Cavan).

A lightning rod for Cavan in the Ulster SFC, Faulkner’s bravery and work-rate were integral to Mickey Graham’s side upsetting the odds from Monaghan first day out to Donegal in the final.

Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin).

Eoin Murchan and himself have been the constants around the full-back line for Dublin but it’s the evergreen Cuala man who has been more instrumental in keeping the champions’ defence lock-tight.

Robbie McDaid (Dublin).

McDaid’s success can be defined by the lack of mention of Jack McCaffrey. To fill the jersey of a player of that quality and perform as he did against Cavan is seriously admirable.

Patrick Durcan (Mayo).

This past weekend’s semi-final might not have been his best display in the Championship but his all-round game still has him ahead of John Small, Ciarán Brady, and Kevin Fahey.

Eoghan McLaughlin (Mayo).

His knee injury will give Horan cause for concern ahead of Saturday week such is his attacking prowess from the left wing. Gave a fantastic display in the Connacht final.

Brian Fenton (Dublin).

Yet to be defeated in Championship, Fenton is the embodiment of this thus far unbreakable Dublin group. For such a big man, his skillset is so deft. Has twice scored four points from play.

Thomas Galligan (Cavan).

Matthew Ruane or James McCarthy could yet depose him but the Lacken man, voted November’s player of the month, remains ahead after a stunning provincial run. But for him, history wouldn’t have been made.

Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo).

His playmaking skills were all so obvious against Tipperary that if it wasn’t for O’Connor’s scoring total he would have been a cert for man of the match. One of most clever footballers around.

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin).

From the first throw-in in this Championship, Kilkenny has been on it. His scoring contributions are well up on previous years but he is the whole package. Still our footballer of the year.

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin).

Would have been just outside our 15 before last weekend - we had Seán Bugler selected instead - but O’Callaghan was immense in the second half and is becoming a total footballer like Fenton and Kilkenny.

Dean Rock (Dublin).

Bar a blip against Laois when he was deservedly taken off early in the second half, Rock has been tremendous. He is not only the shooter runners look for but a great target man.

Conor Sweeney (Tipperary).

The likes of Aidan O’Shea are challenging him yet from that sideline equaliser in the Limerick game to refusing to give up the ghost against Mayo the Tipperary captain has been immense.

Cillian O’Connor (Mayo).

Playing the type of football that earned him back-to-back young footballer of the year awards. At 28, he is wilier but also fitter and it’s showing in his scoring tallies.