The Gaelic Football Show: You can split Dublin but not their focus. Manic Mayo. Phenomenal Cillian O'Connor

Oisín McConville, Ciarán Sheehan and Paul Rouse review the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals
Mon, 07 Dec, 2020 - 15:09

How Dublin's unshakeable culture was built and maintained.

Can Mayo compensate for flaws with a manic approach?

Plus the magic of Cillian O'Connor and the value or otherwise of a GAA warmup.

