Mayo v Dublin: Will final be as tight as recent meetings between familiar foes?

At the end of a year like no other, there is a familiar pairing in the All-Ireland football final as Mayo and Dublin eased past their semi-final opponents.

The best of the west and the men from the capital met in the finals of 2013, 2016 (which went to a replay), and 2017. Apart from the draw, the three deciders saw Dublin win by a single point every time.

The All-Ireland final results between the pair in recent years were:

2013: Dublin 2-12 Mayo 1-14;

2016: Dublin 2-9 Mayo 0-15; (Replay): Dublin 1-15 Mayo 1-14;

2017: Dublin 1-17 Mayo 1-16.

Cillian O’Connor, who scored 4-9 in Sunday’s win over Tipp, top-scored for Mayo in each of the four finals. Mayo’s all-time leading scorer has scored 0-31 in four All-Ireland final appearances against the Dubs.

His 0-9 in the 2016 replay was the joint-highest individual tally in a final between the pair in recent years, matched by the 2-3 of Bernard Brogan in 2013.

Brogan and Lee Keegan are the top goal-scorers in recent final meetings between the pair, both netting twice. Brogan has since retired and, while Keegan has been a starter for Mayo in 2020, he’s operated in the full-back line in the Championship to date.

Mayo infamously scored two own goals in the 2016 draw, Kevin McLoughlin and Colm Boyle the unfortunate parties.

Diarmuid Connolly, Con O’Callaghan, and Andy Moran have also raised green flags in meetings between the pair.

2016 going to a replay meant Sam Maguire wasn’t handed to Stephen Cluxton until October but this December final will be a new venture for the Connacht and Leinster champions.

Dublin are going for a sixth All-Ireland title in a row, having become the first team to ever win five-in-a-row last year. They have won 29 of their 42 previous finals.

Mayo have won just three of their 16 finals, last winning Sam Maguire in 1951. They have lost each of their last nine All-Ireland finals.

In fact, Dublin’s 29 titles is more than double all five Connacht counties have combined (14).