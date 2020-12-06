Ephie Fitzgerald 'disgusted' as Cork and Galway fans suffer semi-final TV blackout

“Disgusted” was the word Ephie Fitzgerald reached for.

Disgust at the initial venue change for today’s All-Ireland ladies football semi-final, disgust at the relatively short notice with regard to the second change of venue and the game being brought forward by half an hour, disgust that the game wasn’t shown on television, but most of all, disgust at what his players have had to put up with today and indeed, earlier this week.

After a pitch inspection this morning, Dublin’s Parnell Park was deemed unplayable due to severe frost.

An LGFA statement said a request was then made to the GAA, at 10.20am, to see could Croke Park accommodate the fixture. The LGFA was informed by the GAA at 11am that the game could be played at GAA HQ.

Galway, who drove up individually this morning, first received notification at 10.53am that there was an issue with the Parnell Park pitch. The Galway panel were in Kinnegad when first contacted. Galway were contacted a second time at 11am to say the game had been moved to Croke Park and would throw-in at the earlier time of 1pm.

Cork, who overnighted in a Dublin hotel, were also contacted at this point to notify them of the venue and time change. Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald said he first got word of the venue change around “half 11”.

Parnell Park had been awarded the game earlier this week after the initial venue, LIT Gaelic Grounds, became unavailable owing to a Limerick senior hurling training session.

The LGFA, when booking LIT Gaelic Grounds last month, were made aware that the venue could be taken back off them if Limerick’s hurlers reached the All-Ireland final and required use of the ground for training purposes on Sunday, December 6.

Today's LGFA statement said the semi-final was brought forward by half an hour “due to the fact that a result on the day was required, with extra-time and 30m kicks a possibility".

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald declared himself disgusted with all the upheaval and moving which surrounded and overshadowed this All-Ireland semi-final.

“We came up last night, we stayed in a beautiful hotel in the Clayton out by the airport, looked after brilliantly, but it was a lonely aul night. Girls had to go to their rooms and spend the whole night in their rooms alone and all this kind of carry on.

We got up this morning and we were faced with… I actually feel more disappointed for the families and supporters of Cork ladies footballers that it wasn’t on television. My father is in hospital and he had arranged to get a television into the room to watch the game. They are the people I really feel sorry for.

“We were here, we could see the game and that, but where are we going with ladies sport if this is going to happen, where are we going? An All-Ireland semi-final. And really the result wasn’t the important thing.

“Galway, I’d say, were later than us coming. They got out of their cars, came in and had to do a rushed warm-up.

“This is a logistical issue but I think it’s a women’s issue as well. People will say it was justified, ye went over and played the game and ye won it. It’s not justified to me, that’s nothing to do with it, the result today had nothing to do with it.

“Maybe I’m in a stronger position to talk about it because we were victorious but I was disgusted and I felt very sorry for Galway. They were rushing onto the pitch after us and there are no words really.”