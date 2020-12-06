Mayo hero Cillian O'Connor blasts 4-9 on gloomy day for Tipperary

Mayo 5-20 Tipperary 3-13

Mayo will face Dublin in an All-Ireland final for the fifth time since 2013 after this demolition job of Tipperary in a fog-covered Croke Park.

Cillian O’Connor bagged a stunning 4-9, his fourth goal coming in the 45th minute as Mayo scored 1-3 to Tipperary’s 0-2 in the 12 minutes Lee Keegan was off the field for a black card.

Bill Maher, left, and Alan Campbell of Tipperary. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Worryingly for James Horan, Eoghan McLaughlin hobbled off the field before the second-half water break at which stage Mayo’s lead was a yawning 20 points, 5-17 to 1-9.

So good in denying Tipperary, David Clarke was finally beaten in the 55th minute by substitute Paudie Feehan as did Conor Sweeney in the 70th minute but it was little in the way of consolation for a team who converted just three of eight goal opportunities.

Tipperary’s Michael Quinlivan has an early shot at goal saved by Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Had Tipperary scored the two goals that presented itself to them in the opening nine minutes, this game could have developed differently. Michael Quinlivan’s fifth-minute shot was expertly saved by Clarke while Conor Sweeney’s strike four minutes later was straight at him. Steven O’Brien also mishit an easy point opportunity.

At the other end, Mayo showed their opponents how to execute an attack when Aidan O’Shea and Tommy Conroy combined to set up O’Connor to palm to the net following a Kevin Fahey mistake. At least the goal was cancelled out quickly when Brian Fox’s drop shot dribbled over the goal-line after a mazy run.

Mayo supporter Shane Fitzgerald, also know as the Mayo Bandit, awaits the arrival of the Mayo team outside Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

However, Mayo sent over the next four points as Kevin McLoughlin began to run the show around the middle. The margin was four points at the first water break but after a sustained Mayo purple patch it jumped to nine in the 25th minute when O’Connor availed of some quick hands from O’Shea and Eoghan McLaughlin’s run to beat Evan Comerford.

O’Connor completed his hat-trick on the half-hour mark when Mayo penned a couple of Tipperary defenders in their right corner and O’Connor intercepted Liam Casey’s kick pass.

Diarmuid O'Connor scores Mayo's fourth goal. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The rout continued with almost the last act of the half as Diarmuid O’Connor followed in on his brother’s 45 that was dropping short to touch home for a goal. At 4-12 to 1-5, Mayo could already look ahead to facing Dublin.

Diarmuid O'Connor of Mayo beats team-mate Aidan O'Shea and Colin O'Riordan of Tipperary to catch the throw in for the start of the second half amid heavy fog at Croke Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (1-9, 0-8 frees); B Fox, P Feehan (1-0 each); C O’Riordan (0-2); S O’Brien, K Fahey (0-1 each).

MAYO: D Clarke; L Keegan, C Barrett, O Mullin; P Durcan, E McLaughlin, S Coen; C Loftus, M Ruane; D O’Connor, R O’Donoghue, K McLoughlin; C O’Connor, A O’Shea (c), T Conroy.

Subs for Mayo: J Flynn for D O’Connor (43); P O’Hora for C Barrett (47); M Plunkett for E MacLaughlin (inj 53); T Parsons for R O’Donoghue (55); D Coen for C O’Connor (66).

Black card: L Keegan (38-50).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; S O’Brien, L Casey; C O’Riordan, Conal Kennedy, B Fox; Colman Kennedy, C Sweeney (c), M Quinlivan.

Subs for Tipperary: E Moloney for L Casey, P Austin for B Fox (inj) (both h-t); P Feehan for R Kiely (53); D Brennan for J Feehan, L Boland for Colman Kennedy (both 56).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).