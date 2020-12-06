Galway were en route to Parnell Park when Cork clash changed venues

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has said the health and safety of the Galway and Cork players was at the forefront of their minds as they changed the venue of this afternoon's game two hours before throw-in.

Cork booked their spot in the All-Ireland final with today's 2-17 to 0-13 win.

Throw in the game was delayed, and the game lost live TV coverage after the 11th-hour move.

In a statement this afternoon, The LGFA said icy conditions at Parnell Park meant the semi-final was moved across the capital.

"A morning pitch inspection deemed the original venue, Parnell Park, unplayable, due to severe frost," a spokesperson said.

"The decision to move the game from Parnell Park, therefore, was made in the interests of player safety.

"A request to accommodate the fixture at Croke Park was made to the GAA at 10:20am, and the LGFA was informed at 11am that the game could be played there.

The venue was changed, while Galway were en route to the original venue.

"The Galway team, in Kinnegad at the time, received first notification at 10:53am that there was an issue with Parnell Park," the LGFA said.

"We were acutely aware that Galway were travelling at the time, and they were informed that the LGFA had contacted Croke Park in relation to a potential venue and time change.

Galway were informed, once confirmation was forthcoming from Croke Park, at 11am, that they should proceed to the venue, for a 1pm throw-in.

"The 1pm throw-in time was scheduled due to the fact that a result on the day was required, with extra-time and 30m kicks a possibility."

It was either change the venue, or call off the game, the association added.

"While recognising that a change of venue and time was not ideal, the alternative was to postpone the game. The health and safety of our players was to the forefront in the LGFA’s decision to proceed at Croke Park.

"We wish to thank the GAA most sincerely for making Croke Park available to the LGFA at short notice.

"The game got underway at 1:10pm, to afford both teams an extra ten minutes to prepare.

"The LGFA regrets that the game was not available to viewers, despite concerted efforts to secure live coverage.

Galway footballer Damien Comer described the situation as a "shambles".

"Really feel for Galway Ladies. They arrived 20 mins before throw in and had about 5 mins to warm up for an All-Ireland Semi-Final due to another venue change! Equality my arse! The LGFA have so much to answer," he said.

Meanwhile, Former Cork footballer Tony Davies described the situation as a "shame for all players and families".