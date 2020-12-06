Cork advance to meet Dublin in All-Ireland final after more venue drama

Cork 2-17 Galway 0-13

The All-Ireland senior ladies football final will be contested by Dublin and Cork for the fifth time in seven years after the latter overcame Galway in today’s semi-final.

After a week of controversy in which the venue for this game was switched from LIT Gaelic Grounds to Parnell Park because of a Limerick senior hurling training session, there was a second change of venue this morning as the Parnell Park pitch was deemed unplayable.

The official announcement of this second venue change came just after 12 noon, with throw-in at the new venue, Croke Park, brought forward from 1.30pm to 1pm. The late venue change meant that the live TV coverage on TG4 had to be called off.

Cork, having overnighted in Dublin, were first to arrive at the changed venue and were able to put down a fairly substantial warm-up, even allowing for throw-in being brought forward by half an hour.

Galway, who drove up individually this morning, were the later of the two teams at GAA HQ and had to make do with a 10-minute warm-up before proceedings got underway.

Despite their pre-game plans being thrown array, Galway were first on the board through a Tracey Leonard free.

Orla Finn (free) replied for Cork and Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges hit the front when Melissa Duggan, after fine work by Erika O’Shea, slid the ball home for the semi-final’s opening goal.

Tracey Leonard (free) posted the Galway response, but last year’s beaten finalists were having their problems in front goal. Four wides were run up and there were 24 minutes elapsed before Mairéad Seoighe kicked their first from play. Galway had shipped a second goal by this juncture, the excellent Ciara O’Sullivan the provider after a Galway restart was sent straight into Cork hands.

Cork’s lead was seven at the break (2-5 to 0-4), the Rebels slowly stretching their advantage as the second-half wore on with points from play from Aine Terry O’Sullivan, Orla Finn, Eimear Kiely, and Melissa Duggan.

Galway, to their credit, battled gamely throughout, but they were too reliant on Louise Ward to find spaces in the Cork defence and too reliant on Tracey Leonard for scores.

Scorers for Cork: O Finn (0-9, 0-8 frees); C O’Sullivan (1-2); M Duggan (1-1); A O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, E Kiely, S O’Leary, M O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: T Leonard (0-6, 0-5 frees); M Seoighe (0-3); A Trill (0-2); O Divilly, A Morrissey (0-1 each).

Cork: M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O'Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, S Noonan.

Subs: L Coppinger for AT O’Sullivan (43); S Fahy for Coen (45); D Kiely for E Kiely (50); S O’Leary for Noonan (55); O Farmer for D O’Sullivan (56); M Cahalane for Duggan (59).

Galway: L Murphy; S Gormally, S Lynch, S Burke; L Coen, C Cooney, N Ward; A Davoren, L Ward (capt.); O Divilly, M Glynn, L Noone; M Seoighe, T Leonard, L Hannon.

Subs: A Trill for Davoren, S Molloy for S Gormally (both HT); A Morrissey for Hannon (52); A McDonagh for Seoighe (55).

Referee: S Mulvihill.