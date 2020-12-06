'It was a dream to represent Cork': Anthony Nash announces inter-county retirement 

Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.
The Rebel shot-stopper, who played in the 2013 All-Ireland final, made the announcement this afternoon.
I’d like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career," he wrote on a social media post.
"It was a dream to represent Cork. I’d like to wish Cork and my friends the best. Now for golf"
The Kanturk man joined the senior panel in 2006 where he was back-up to Donal Og Cusack.
He won his first of four Munster titles as a sub in his debut season before winning three as a starter in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
He won two All-Stars during his career with Cork.
