'It was a dream to represent Cork': Anthony Nash announces inter-county retirement 

'I'd like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career'
Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash during the All-Ireland qualifier win over Dublin this year. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 14:27
Joel Slattery

Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

The Rebel shot-stopper, who played in the 2013 All-Ireland final, made the announcement this afternoon.

I’d like to thank all my family, friends and teammates who supported me throughout my career," he wrote on a social media post.

"It was a dream to represent Cork. I’d like to wish Cork and my friends the best. Now for golf"

The Kanturk man joined the senior panel in 2006 where he was back-up to Donal Og Cusack.

He won his first of four Munster titles as a sub in his debut season before winning three as a starter in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

He won two All-Stars during his career with Cork.

