Throw in at GAA HQ is at 3.30
Mayo name side to take on Tipp in All-Ireland semi-final

Mayo manager James Horan has kept faith with the side that beat Galway. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 20:04

Mayo have named an unchanged side from the one that beat Galway in the Connacht final for their Croke Park meeting with Tipperary on Sunday.

The clash against the Premier is for the right to take on six-in-a-row chasing Dublin in the final later this month. 

On Friday evening, Tipp named the same 15 that beat Cork in their provincial final.

Throw in at GAA HQ is at 3.30.

Mayo (v Tipperary): David Clarke; Oisín Mullin, Chris Barrett, Lee Keegan; Patrick Durcan, Stephen Coen, Eoghan McLaughlin; Conor Loftus, Matthew Ruane; Kevin McLoughlin, Ryan O'Donoghue, Diarmuid O’Connor; Tommy Conroy, Aidan O’Shea, Cillian O’Connor.

