Club games behind closed doors see Waterford GAA record €216k loss

The Waterford county board have posted a deficit of €216,997 in their 2020 accounts.

Income totalled €968,719, compared to €1,934,656 in 2019, while expenditure came in at €1,185,716.

Gate receipts on club championship games fell by almost €236,000 from €306,692 in 2019 to €70,990 in 2020. The board received Government funding of €84,734 for the 2020 All Ireland championships and a further €50,000 from Sports Ireland.

The Déise showed a profit for the previous six years but secretary Pat Flynn stated in his annual report that Covid-19 hit the coffers hard.

“The board’s finances, like all units in the association, have been severely affected by the pandemic. We must acknowledge the assistance from the Munster Council and Croke Park to date with the anticipation of further support in the future.

"I would like to thank the county treasurer John Jackson and the accounts administrator Owen Sauvage and acknowledge their tremendous work and diligence in dealing with our finances over the past year,” he added.

He warned that 2021 will again prove a challenging year.

“2020 will be remembered as a year like no other. There were restrictions on activities and at games and finances took a severe hit but these are insignificant compared to the devastating effect the Covid-19 virus had on the health of numerous people and the tragic loss of so many lives.

While the breakthrough of a vaccine may be imminent, the coronavirus will again have a serious impact on next year and bring with it many challenges.

The board only took in €20,800 from the 2020 senior hurling championship compared to €129,472 in 2019. Revenue from the senior football championship dropped from €61,789 to €10,400. Season tickets fell by €55,000 from €76,756 to €21,795. Match streaming amounted to €34,293 for the board. Fundraising plummeted by €87,000. €51,140 was brought in this year.

The cost of Déise inter-county teams amounted to €705,365 on October 31. €398,483 was spent on the senior hurlers and €214,352 on the senior footballers.

Flynn thanked supporters group Club Déise for their contribution of €49,158.

“In truth, the board would have been unable to fund a number of the training events or equipment if it wasn’t for Club Déise coming to our assistance. Their work and commitment is greatly appreciated.”

Flynn also offered an update on the redevelopment of Walsh Park.

“Last December, we received the good news that we were allocated €3.75m in funding from the Large-Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund for Walsh Park. Unfortunately, everything was put on hold due to the pandemic. The redevelopment will take place, but the timeframe naturally has changed.

At this stage, it is difficult to say when GAA funding will be made available but, in the meantime, a worthwhile review of all aspects of the project is continuing.