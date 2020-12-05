Mayo v Tipperary analysis: Three big questions, the key match-up, and our verdict

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

Will the longer break benefit Mayo?

When the Tipperary footballers secured the 2020 Munster Championship a fortnight ago, some players and management were inevitably and visibly in a state of shock. They were entitled to bask in splendour and glory of being crowned Munster champions.

Mayo were probably in equal shock as their stats team would have quickly erased Cork off the whiteboard and started scrambling to get an accurate lowdown on Tipp. The extra week would have allowed Mayo to debrief their shortcomings in the Connacht final, soothe their aches and pains after five weeks on the trot and get a solid internal practice game.

Are Tipp at a disadvantage at having only a fortnight to prepare? I don’t believe so. David Power has a solid backroom who have been involved in several All-Ireland semi-finals and having no celebrations would have helped them immensely. Mayo’s biggest advantage is their bench and the experience of winning the League final against Kerry in Croke Park last year.

What’s the best way to approach the restarts?

Tipperary must attack Mayo's kick-outs. They’ll have realised that Kerry forced David Clarke long in the first half of last year’s Super 8s to devastating effect (Kerry were nine points up at half-time). Both Roscommon and Galway only momentarily squeezed Mayo’s restarts this year and it paid dividends.

When Mayo are allowed to win uncontested kick-outs they are extremely efficient and effective at creating scoring opportunities due to their zealous attacking defenders. Mayo will tease Evan Comerford to go long and flood the middle third looking for breaks. They had been quite successful with this strategy until the Connacht final where Galway won close to 80% of their own restarts.

Tipp too will be confident that they can win the majority of their own kicks so I expect Mayo will make structural changes to offset this with a possible quartet of Tom Parsons/Aidan O’Shea/Diarmuid O’Connor/Matthew Ruane prowling the middle.

Do Tipp hold an aerial advantage in attack?

Can Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan use their height and skill to engineer goals and exploit a potential height imbalance in the Mayo full-back line? Mayo have fast, attacking full-backs in Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, and Oisin Mullen but the potential Sweeney/Quinlivan axis definitely have an aerial advantage provided the outfield players kick quality passes inside.

It’s an advantage to Mayo if Tipp persists with Quinlivan at centre-forward as Paddy Durcan (probable marker) will roam more freely from the half-back-line. Mayo are skilled and aggressive tacklers but they are suspect to yellow cards. There could be an opportunity there for Tipp if they’re vigilant as any cautioned Mayo defenders will slightly retreat thus creating more scoring opportunities.

Words: John Divilly

THE KEY MATCH-UP

Michael Quinlivan v Patrick Durcan.

There are two, possibly three match-ups Mayo must get right to justify their favourites tag tomorrow. One is who marks Conor Sweeney and that may be a job for Lee Keegan or Chris Barrett.

Colin O’Riordan will also have to be minded but the Tipperary player most capable of torching them is Quinlivan. Up to the Munster final, he had been quiet but he produced some of his 2016 All-Star form that day and he usually delivers on big days at Croke Park.

Not only does Durcan have the engine to match him, he also poses so much of an attacking threat that he is capable of outscoring the Clonmel Commercials man. That type of possibility isn’t usually thrown at Quinlivan but he isn’t a player easily fazed.

Two artists at work.

Words: John Fogarty

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

David Gough (Meath)

David is reffing with huge confidence and I maintain he is the best football match official out there at the moment. He needs to keep these high standards because one bad game and he’ll be on his backside, and in the tricker of the two semi-finals that will be a challenge. Just because he’s a semi-final referee doesn’t mean he won’t get the final and that will be an extra incentive.

David just picks up on so many things from the technical to the peripheral, seeing players holding each other jerseys inside away from the ball and he does try to benefit the forward when he can. With David Coldrick, Maurice Deegan, and Joe McQuillan all coming towards the end of the inter-county careers, David has a real chance to rubberstamp his No. 1 position.

Words: Brian Gavin

MIKE QUIRKE’S VERDICT

Tipperary’s victory over Cork in the white jerseys honouring the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday seemed like one of those ‘written in the stars’ moments. But despite the relief and exaltation of bridging an 85-year gap between provincial titles, it shouldn’t be lost that this Tipperary side are a proper football team.

In Michael Quinlivan, Colin O’Riordan, and Conor Sweeney, Tipp have three of the best forwards left in the championship and three guys that would get into most county teams in the country. They are mobile, combative, and offensive-minded in their half-back-line and midfield and will go into this game believing they are more than capable of going toe to toe with their more experienced opponents.

Mayo, for their part, are almost coming in under the radar for the first time that I can remember. Not much is being expected from a team seemingly in transition. Aidan O’Shea at full-forward gives them a real focal point and after their hard-fought victory over Galway, they won’t be lacking in confidence.

Mayo have decent match-ups for the big Tipperary threats but as this is a game that should go right down to the wire, it wouldn’t be the greatest shock if the Munster champions fell over the line.

MATCH PREVIEW

Respect must define Mayo’s approach to this game. Tipperary are a team known to them yet if they were asked at the start of the Championship would they have even been their third choice to emerge from Munster?

Getting the right men to mark Conor Sweeney and Michael Quinlivan is of paramount performance but that can’t be the long and short of Mayo’s analysis. At least compared to his predecessor Stephen Rochford, James Horan doesn’t show a whole pile of regard for how opponents are set up but Mayo have to understand there will be periods here where they will have to contain Tipperary.

Three weeks off coming on the back of five weeks playing including four on the road, Mayo will be refreshed but would they trade that for what Tipperary have? We don’t mean the rush of an historical provincial title but the momentum provided by it. The Cork game also marked their fifth straight victory and for a streaky team like Tipperary that potency has to be given careful consideration by Horan. Tipperary won’t be slow out of the blocks tomorrow.

What we said before the Munster final can be repeated here: this game becomes loose and David Power’s side have a great chance. They can’t rely on their opponents’ inexperience to hurt them as it did Cork. The Mayo team may be dotted with youngbloods but they are complemented by a glut of seasoned campaigners who won’t be so upset by the odd turnover and can play a more patient game when they have to.

Mayo’s runners will be more varied in how they approach the opposition cover and Tipperary can’t be lured into committing too many players to ball carriers Matthew Ruane and Aidan O’Shea.

Tipperary’s bench has been making an impact in most games but to see this one out the edge is with Mayo’s reserves.

John Fogarty’s verdict: Mayo