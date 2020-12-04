Munster U20 Hurling final to take place two days before Christmas as fixture schedule revealed

The Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling final will take place two days before Christmas as fixtures were announced for the delayed Championship.

Almost two months after their previous outing, Cork will travel to take on Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, December 12th, at 4.30pm, the day before the Shannonsiders' seniors take on Waterford in the All-Ireland final. Cork had beaten Kerry, 2-24 to 2-10, in their quarter-final in October.

All-Ireland champions Tipperary, 10-point victors over Clare last time out, will face Waterford in their semi-final at Fraher Field on Tuesday, December 15th, at 7pm.

The winners will meet in the final on Wednesday, December 23rd, at 7.30pm, with a venue to be confirmed.

Rory McGann (Clare) will take charge of Cork-Limerick, while John O’Halloran (Limerick) will be the referee in Dungarvan.

Limerick's minor footballers, set to face Waterford at LIT Gaelic Grounds on December 12th, have had their throw-in time moved forward by three hours to 1pm to accommodate the U20 game.

Tipperary's Electric Ireland Munster MHC semi-final with Waterford that same day has been pushed back from 1pm to a new start time of 3pm at Páirc Uí Rinn.