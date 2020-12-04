Munster U20 Hurling final to take place two days before Christmas as fixture schedule revealed

Munster U20 Hurling final to take place two days before Christmas as fixture schedule revealed

Cork's Tommy O’Connell in action against Ciarán Connolly of Tipperary last year. The two counties have met in the last two years' Munster and All-Ireland finals. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 17:38
Stephen Barry

The Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 Hurling final will take place two days before Christmas as fixtures were announced for the delayed Championship.

Almost two months after their previous outing, Cork will travel to take on Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday, December 12th, at 4.30pm, the day before the Shannonsiders' seniors take on Waterford in the All-Ireland final. Cork had beaten Kerry, 2-24 to 2-10, in their quarter-final in October.

All-Ireland champions Tipperary, 10-point victors over Clare last time out, will face Waterford in their semi-final at Fraher Field on Tuesday, December 15th, at 7pm. 

The winners will meet in the final on Wednesday, December 23rd, at 7.30pm, with a venue to be confirmed.

Rory McGann (Clare) will take charge of Cork-Limerick, while John O’Halloran (Limerick) will be the referee in Dungarvan.

Limerick's minor footballers, set to face Waterford at LIT Gaelic Grounds on December 12th, have had their throw-in time moved forward by three hours to 1pm to accommodate the U20 game.

Tipperary's Electric Ireland Munster MHC semi-final with Waterford that same day has been pushed back from 1pm to a new start time of 3pm at Páirc Uí Rinn.

More in this section

Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Fergal Horgan confirmed as All-Ireland Hurling final referee
Wexford v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final Wexford GAA record €507k surplus for 2020
Eddie Brennan 14/7/2019 Eddie Brennan back in management as Cuala coach
Sarah Gormally and Doireann O'Sullivan 23/11/2019

Galway's Sarah Gormally set for first Championship action of 2020 against Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices