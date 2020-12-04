Wexford GAA record €507k surplus for 2020

Wexford GAA has bucked the expected national trend of end of year deficits by recording a surplus
Wexford GAA record €507k surplus for 2020

Chadwicks Wexford Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 04 Dec, 2020 - 11:52
Eoghan Cormican

Wexford GAA has bucked the expected national trend of end of year deficits by recording a surplus of €507k for 2020.

The Wexford accounts for 2020 show the county board achieved a surplus of just over half a million euro in this year of lockdown, disruption, and severely curtailed GAA activity.

Wexford’s €507,228 surplus for 2020 follows on from their 2019 surplus of €369,422.

Wexford GAA grappled with debt of up to €2.5m during the first half of the last decade and indeed as recently as 2017, their end of year accounts were in the red to the tune of €203k, but the accounts of the past three years have seen healthy surpluses achieved.

Wexford team expenses for 2020 are down significantly on last year due to the halt on activity during lockdown, but the exact team bill for 2020 has not yet been revealed.

“Overall, Wexford GAA is in a strong financial position as €220,000 is still due to be drawn down from Sports Capital Grants in relation to Ferns centre of excellence,” said a Wexford GAA bulletin today.

“€500,000 has recently been lodged on deposit in Croke Park to go towards planned development works in Ferns centre of excellence and Chadwicks Wexford Park, and a further lodgement will be made in the next month.”

More in this section

Eddie Brennan 14/7/2019 Eddie Brennan back in management as Cuala coach
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final 'It would mean a huge amount': Calls for families to be allowed attend All-Ireland final
Limerick v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Aaron Gillane has '50-50' chance of playing All-Ireland final, Limerick say
Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final

Fergal Horgan confirmed as All-Ireland Hurling final referee

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices