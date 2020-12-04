Wexford GAA record €507k surplus for 2020

Wexford GAA has bucked the expected national trend of end of year deficits by recording a surplus of €507k for 2020.

The Wexford accounts for 2020 show the county board achieved a surplus of just over half a million euro in this year of lockdown, disruption, and severely curtailed GAA activity.

Wexford’s €507,228 surplus for 2020 follows on from their 2019 surplus of €369,422.

Wexford GAA grappled with debt of up to €2.5m during the first half of the last decade and indeed as recently as 2017, their end of year accounts were in the red to the tune of €203k, but the accounts of the past three years have seen healthy surpluses achieved.

Wexford team expenses for 2020 are down significantly on last year due to the halt on activity during lockdown, but the exact team bill for 2020 has not yet been revealed.

“Overall, Wexford GAA is in a strong financial position as €220,000 is still due to be drawn down from Sports Capital Grants in relation to Ferns centre of excellence,” said a Wexford GAA bulletin today.

“€500,000 has recently been lodged on deposit in Croke Park to go towards planned development works in Ferns centre of excellence and Chadwicks Wexford Park, and a further lodgement will be made in the next month.”