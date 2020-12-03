Robbie Kiely determined to make most of Croker opportunity

Robbie Kiely swings his arms in exasperation when he realises the colour of the card referee David Coldrick is about to produce.

Having pleaded his case as Coldrick jots Kiely’s name into his little black book, you can see the frustration wash through the Tipperary defender as he learns his punishment for challenging Mayo’s Jason Doherty from behind will be black rather than yellow.

The 2016 All-Ireland semi-final is eight minutes old. Kiely’s afternoon is over before it ever even begins. Devastated, he trudges towards the Hogan Stand sideline.

RTÉ’s co-commentator Tommy Carr, admittedly Tipperary-born, bemoans how his native county have waited 80-plus years to reach an All-Ireland semi-final and now after only eight minutes, Kiely is banished off stage.

“Crazy, crazy stuff,” says Carr, a sentiment echoed by current Mayo manager James Horan the day after the game.

“Nine minutes was all he got. For a player to train his whole life and for that to happen is just wrong,” Horan remarked.

The following spring, Kiely, raking back over the incident, said “it was just a tangle of legs to me”. And while he insisted he was not still hung up on his early black card dismissal, there’s no question but there is a sense of unfinished business heading into Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final, facing the same opposition as four years ago.

Indeed, during a virtual call with David Power last week, the Premier manager said Kiely mentioned the events of the 2016 semi-final at Tipperary training in the days after the Munster final win.

“I remember reading an article after that Tipp-Mayo game and Robbie said that his parents had come up to the game and his brother was after flying back from Australia. For the likes of him, he has this opportunity now to turn things around,” said Power.

“Obviously, there won’t be any crowd at our semi-final and his family won’t be there, but it gives him an opportunity that probably he mightn’t have thought that he would get.

I know he’s already hungry for it because he was actually talking about it last night.

"He’s got that drive. He’s another player that has given so much to Tipperary football over the last number of years, so it’s great for him to be able to get that opportunity.”

According to his old Carbery Rangers teammate John Hayes, Kiely didn’t immediately fall back in with the West Cork club following Tipperary’s exit from the 2016 championship.

Instead, he took off on a holiday.

“Robbie is a very laid back character when it comes to training. From my experience at home, Robbie wouldn’t be the most enthusiastic and hardest trainer in the world. But he’s a bit of a machine when it comes to the games,” Hayes begins.

“First thing he did after the 2016 semi-final was take a holiday. He came back into our panel just before the county quarter-final, a game he didn’t start in. We progressed and he saved his best football for the semi-final and final.

“In the county final against Ballincollig, he marked Paddy Kelly and Paddy didn’t have the influence he normally would have for Ballincollig teams.

“Like I said, we didn’t always see the best of Robbie at training down west.

But when it came to the crunch in the serious games, you could put your house on him because he is a serious talent and is the kind of operator that enjoys the bigger games.

“That is what he did for us in 2016 after coming off the disappointment of the black card, he helped us win our first county championship.”

Former Cork footballer Hayes believes this seven-week sprint of a championship, and it’s fairly brief lead-in period beforehand, suits Kiely far more than the drawn-out season of pre-Covid times.

“I think he is someone who, like a lot of players involved, find the level of training and the length of the season in the GAA to be a little bit of a struggle.

“From my own perspective, twice I decided to step away from inter-county football because I felt the demands were too high, certainly for someone who was only getting game-time here and there on both occasions. I remember talking to him about that back along. We would have said, look, the inter-county season is too long, it is too demanding.

“It is games he lives for. And what you have in 2020 is big knockout game after big knockout game week after week. 100% this is made for Robbie.”

The 2016 All-Star nominee, noted Hayes, has been improving with each championship outing these past couple of weeks. His stats would back up that statement. In the first half of the Munster final alone, Kiely had 10 possessions, forced two turnovers, provided the assist for Tipperary’s second point and won the free for their fourth.

Although no longer clubmates, Hayes sent Kiely a congratulatory text after Tipp’s triumph over Cork.

Having lined out for the Rosscarbery club for five seasons (2015-19) after the Kiely family moved to nearby Courtmacsherry, the 29-year-old transferred across to Barryroe — a club whose catchment area extends to Courtmacsherry — earlier this year.

“He could revel in Croke Park because when he does make a burst from half-back, he tends to leave fellas behind him. If you handed a script to Robbie at the start of the year and said, how would you like the season to go, this is exactly what he’d have been asking for. Back in the All-Ireland semi-final, and it’s Mayo again,” Hayes concluded.