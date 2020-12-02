Liam Cahill happy with no ticket 'distraction' ahead of All-Ireland final

Cahill and several other managers had expressed their unhappiness that not all panellists were allowed to attend games
Liam Cahill happy with no ticket 'distraction' ahead of All-Ireland final

Waterford manager Liam Cahill, right, selector Michael Bevans, centre, and physiotherapist Paddy Julian, celebrate a late score by Dessie Hutchinson during the semi-final win over Kilkenny. Picture: Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 21:00
Michael Moynihan

Waterford hurling manager Liam Cahill was “delighted” that his full panel of players can attend Sunday week’s All-Ireland final against Limerick.

Cahill and several other managers had expressed their unhappiness that not all panellists were allowed to attend games, and he welcomed the decision to admit entire panels for the decider.

“It’s brilliant news, I’m delighted to be able to bring all our panel to Dublin for the All-Ireland.

“It’s been tough going to date, I think that’s been well aired by a lot of managers to date. I think it’s well done to everyone concerned for making it happen.”

Cahill expects to pick from a full panel for the All-Ireland final: “Shane Fives is back from injury after the Munster final and is training well, he’s putting himself into contention for the All-Ireland final, for selection.

“Everybody else is fine as of now. We still have a number of training sessions to get through and we just hope that everyone gets through those okay.”

The Tipperary native said he was glad his players now had a two-week break for the final, adding that they wouldn’t overnight in Dublin but travel up and down on the day.

“It’s good, players like playing matches and the way the championship has been structured, week after week, has been good.

“It’s given us great momentum but having said that it’s been good to get a fortnight’s break to the All-Ireland as well, to make sure everyone is freshened up and ready to go on Sunday week.

“We’ll go to Dublin on the day, play our match, please God we’ll perform, and then just come home. That’s the way it is.

“We’ll get our takeaway food in Croke Park and come away home, that’s what we did last Saturday in Croke Park, and come back down the road to our families straight away.

It’s strange, but it’s also humbling. It brings people back to basics, and we’re just glad to have the opportunity to play at all.

“There’s a lot of gratitude around my camp in particular that we got our games played. Now we’re in an All-Ireland final it’s marvellous.

“But the logistics are quite simple. We’ll be adhering to the guidelines, all of them, and we’ll do whatever is asked of us.”

Cahill added that the low-key build-up had removed distractions such as players being pestered for tickets.

“I think that’s a help. With big games it’s (ticket demand) a real distraction, whether you’re Dublin, going to those games every year, or a county in its first final in a long number of years.

“It’s a distraction because it’s something players find difficult to deal with - it’s something I found difficult to deal with myself as a player and I’m glad that that burden isn’t on players this year in particular.”

More in this section

Paul Galvin blasts 'hysterical' reaction to Kerry championship exit  Paul Galvin blasts 'hysterical' reaction to Kerry championship exit 
Cavan v Donegal - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Barry Cahill: Cavan won't be beaten before throw-in like Leinster sides
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Here's how GAA clubs and county teams are affected by Level 3 restrictions 
Kerry v Galway - EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Final

U20 All-Ireland football final confirmed as curtain-raiser to senior decider

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices