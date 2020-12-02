Liam Cahill happy with no ticket 'distraction' ahead of All-Ireland final

Waterford hurling manager Liam Cahill was “delighted” that his full panel of players can attend Sunday week’s All-Ireland final against Limerick.

Cahill and several other managers had expressed their unhappiness that not all panellists were allowed to attend games, and he welcomed the decision to admit entire panels for the decider.

“It’s brilliant news, I’m delighted to be able to bring all our panel to Dublin for the All-Ireland.

“It’s been tough going to date, I think that’s been well aired by a lot of managers to date. I think it’s well done to everyone concerned for making it happen.”

Cahill expects to pick from a full panel for the All-Ireland final: “Shane Fives is back from injury after the Munster final and is training well, he’s putting himself into contention for the All-Ireland final, for selection.

“Everybody else is fine as of now. We still have a number of training sessions to get through and we just hope that everyone gets through those okay.”

The Tipperary native said he was glad his players now had a two-week break for the final, adding that they wouldn’t overnight in Dublin but travel up and down on the day.

“It’s good, players like playing matches and the way the championship has been structured, week after week, has been good.

“It’s given us great momentum but having said that it’s been good to get a fortnight’s break to the All-Ireland as well, to make sure everyone is freshened up and ready to go on Sunday week.

“We’ll go to Dublin on the day, play our match, please God we’ll perform, and then just come home. That’s the way it is.

“We’ll get our takeaway food in Croke Park and come away home, that’s what we did last Saturday in Croke Park, and come back down the road to our families straight away.

It’s strange, but it’s also humbling. It brings people back to basics, and we’re just glad to have the opportunity to play at all.

“There’s a lot of gratitude around my camp in particular that we got our games played. Now we’re in an All-Ireland final it’s marvellous.

“But the logistics are quite simple. We’ll be adhering to the guidelines, all of them, and we’ll do whatever is asked of us.”

Cahill added that the low-key build-up had removed distractions such as players being pestered for tickets.

“I think that’s a help. With big games it’s (ticket demand) a real distraction, whether you’re Dublin, going to those games every year, or a county in its first final in a long number of years.

“It’s a distraction because it’s something players find difficult to deal with - it’s something I found difficult to deal with myself as a player and I’m glad that that burden isn’t on players this year in particular.”