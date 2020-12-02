U20 All-Ireland football final confirmed as curtain-raiser to senior decider

Extra-time and penalties are a possibility as the 2.30pm throw-in will be played under the 'winner on the day' rules.
Matthew Tierney of Galway in action against Luke Brosnan, left, and Alan Dineen of Kerry during the EirGrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 semi-final in October. The Connacht champions will face Dublin in the final on December 19 after the competition was given the green light to resume. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 16:53
Joel Slattery

The GAA have confirmed that the EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final between Galway and Dublin will be the curtain-raiser to the senior decider.

The match, which was postponed once the country re-entered Level 5 restrictions in October, has been confirmed for Saturday, December 19 - 63 days after the semi-finals took place.

The news comes after minor and U20 inter-county games were given the green light to resume as the country drops to Level 3 of the coronavirus restrictions. 

Last time out Galway beat Kerry by five points while Dublin were 1-14 to 1-12 winners over Tyrone in their semi-final. 

The senior final, will see either Mayo or Tipperary take on Cavan or six-in-a-row chasing Dublin, throws in at 5pm that evening.

