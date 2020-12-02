U20 All-Ireland football final confirmed as curtain-raiser to senior decider

The GAA have confirmed that the EirGrid All-Ireland U20 football final between Galway and Dublin will be the curtain-raiser to the senior decider.

The match, which was postponed once the country re-entered Level 5 restrictions in October, has been confirmed for Saturday, December 19 - 63 days after the semi-finals took place.

The news comes after minor and U20 inter-county games were given the green light to resume as the country drops to Level 3 of the coronavirus restrictions.

Extra-time and penalties are a possibility as the 2.30pm throw-in will be played under the 'winner on the day' rules.

Last time out Galway beat Kerry by five points while Dublin were 1-14 to 1-12 winners over Tyrone in their semi-final.

The senior final, will see either Mayo or Tipperary take on Cavan or six-in-a-row chasing Dublin, throws in at 5pm that evening.