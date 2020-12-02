Here's how GAA clubs and county teams are affected by Level 3 restrictions 

The GAA has issued draft advice to its units about the activities permitted, and those that continue to be prohibited, under the Government's Level 3 Covid restrictions.

Unlike Level 3 advice earlier this year, the tweaked guidelines do not allow club games to be played.

Club training can take place on a non-contact basis in groups of up to 15 people but dressing rooms and meeting rooms must stay closed. Club gyms are allowed to open but the GAA will monitor adherence to their advice and shut them down if those rules aren't being enforced.

Senior inter-county teams still involved in the 2020 competitions continue to have an exemption to use dressing rooms and travel to training. Minor and U20 county teams may also train, pending Government advice on those competitions resuming.

CLUB SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

1. Club games

Under the new Level 3 restrictions announced by Government and which take effect from December 1st, Club games are not permitted – only approved inter-county games can take place.

2. Club training

In Level 3, underage and adult training can take place, but must be on a non-contact basis in pods of up to 15.

All clubs and players are reminded that health questionnaires and all other relevant control measures must continue to be followed.

No training of any kind is permitted at club level in the Six Counties, either outdoors or indoors, until midnight on Thursday, December 10th at the earliest. Further advice will issue from Ulster GAA once it is available.

3. Use of indoor team facilities

Dressing rooms, showers, and all other indoor training facilities should remain closed for club activities.

Club gyms in the 26 Counties may be opened for use by individuals only, with protective measures in place. Players/Teams must not train in groups.

Further advice on protective measures for club gyms has been issued. The GAA will continue to monitor the situation and if the GAA's Covid Advisory Group are not happy that the advice for use of gyms is being properly adhered to, it may lead to their closure again.

4. Committee meetings

No indoor meetings can be held.

5. Officer training

All officer training must be delivered online. Outdoor coaching education courses may be held but are subject to a 15-person maximum.

6. Club bars

Club bars that do not serve food must remain closed until further notice from Friday, December 4th. Club bars that are operating as restaurants (i.e. serving a substantial meal) can open for indoor dining with additional restrictions, including a requirement for meals to be prepared on-site, inside the premises, and with a maximum of six people per table.

Club bars must follow all the relevant protocols for the sector.

All club bars in the six counties must remain closed or in the case of those offering restaurant services, continue offering takeaway food only until midnight of Thursday, December 10th, at the earliest. Further advice will issue from Ulster GAA when it is available.

7. Indoor events on GAA property

Commercial use of indoor halls continues to be permitted where agreement was in place prior to March and relevant insurance are in place. Use by State bodies e.g. HSE/schools is also permitted. These are the only instances in which indoor activity is permitted on GAA club property.

8. Outdoor events on GAA property

Gatherings of up to 15 people only are permitted. As such, fundraisers such as fittest family, couch to 5k, etc., should not be organised.

Drive-in events may be held subject to clubs requesting extension of insurance cover from Marsh Ireland or GAA Insurance section; however patrons must remain in their vehicle for the entire duration of the event with no access to club facilities including toilets. Cars attending such events should only contain people from their own pod.

Other events such as poc fada or road bowling should only be organised if they can be limited to 15 people and face coverings must be worn.

ADVICE FOR SECOND-LEVEL SCHOOLS AND THIRD-LEVEL INSTITUTIONS

9. Games and training

Neither competitive nor challenge games are permitted in second-level schools.

Training is permitted on a non-contact basis in pods of no more than 15 people.

Games are not permitted to take place at third-level under the latest Government restrictions – in addition, as it is recommended that higher education should remain primarily online, no training sessions are permitted in third-level institutions in either jurisdiction until further notice.

INTER-COUNTY SPECIFIC GUIDELINES

10. Training and games at senior, minor, and U20

The GAA are awaiting clarity from Government as to whether U20 and minor games can take place.

In the interim, teams still involved in the 2020 Minor Hurling and Football, and 2020 U20 Hurling and Football Championships are permitted to resume training from December 1st on a non-contact basis in pods of no more than 15 people.

The teams still involved in the 2020 All-Ireland Senior Championships are permitted to continue training as normal.

Collective Training is not permitted for any other inter-county teams currently.

2021 inter-county competitions

The GAA is currently finalising its fixture programme for 2021. Each grade will have an appropriate pre-season identified for it to allow for adequate preparation for 2021 competitions.

The fixtures programme, as well as dates on which a return to collective training will be permitted, will be available in the near future.

In the interim, no collective training is permitted for 2021 inter-county competitions.