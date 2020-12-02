LGFA 'fully understand' Limerick GAA decision to prioritise training session over Cork-Galway semi-final

The LGFA has no grievance with the Limerick County Board and “fully understand” the latter’s decision to prioritise use of LIT Gaelic Grounds for a senior hurling training session this Sunday.

The Gaelic Grounds was the initial venue for Sunday’s Cork-Galway All-Ireland ladies football semi-final, but the Limerick County Board made clear to the LGFA last Thursday that in the event of Limerick reaching the All-Ireland hurling final, the Limerick venue would no longer be available to facilitate the ladies football fixture as John Kiely’s panel would require use of the ground for training purposes.

The Limerick hurlers secured their place in the All-Ireland final last Sunday and a day later, Dublin’s Parnell Park was confirmed as the new semi-final venue.

“The LGFA wishes to categorically state that we fully understand Limerick’s wish to use their own venue for training purposes next Sunday,” said a LGFA statement this afternoon.

“Furthermore, we have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Limerick GAA in the past, and our 2019 All-Ireland Senior Club Final was played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, and we were afforded a warm welcome there, and treated very well.

“In addition, we very much look forward to travelling to the LIT Gaelic Grounds for future games."

The statement continued: “We are grateful to the Dublin County Board for making Parnell Park available for next Sunday’s semi-final at short notice, and this is not the first time that a TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final has been played in Dublin.”

The LGFA statement noted that the All-Ireland ladies football semi-final was originally fixed for Thurles on Saturday, November 28, but was put back a week to accommodate Cork’s dual players who were in All-Ireland camogie semi-final action on that day.

“The significant knock-on effect in accommodating Cork was the sourcing of a new venue for the game, and numerous other logistical implications, and the LIT Gaelic Grounds was identified as an alternative host venue.”