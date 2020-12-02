Nicola Ward happy to play in Parnell Park after Cork-Galway venue switch

Galway footballer Nicola Ward has no issue with the Cork-Galway All-Ireland semi-final being moved from LIT Gaelic Grounds to Dublin’s Parnell Park six days before throw-in.

This Sunday’s game was confirmed for LIT Gaelic Grounds on November 16, but it was announced on Monday of this week that the semi-final had been switched to Parnell Park after the Limerick venue became unavailable.

When the LGFA booked the stadium in the middle of last month, they were told by Limerick County Board that in the event of Limerick reaching the All-Ireland hurling final, John Kiely’s panel would get preference over the ladies football fixture if it was the case that the Limerick hurlers required the use of LIT Gaelic Grounds for a training session on Sunday, December 6.

Limerick secured their place in the All-Ireland final on Sunday last, and their final preparations include a get-together at the Ennis Road venue this Sunday.

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has described as “ludicrous” the decision to move the game to Parnell Park, but Galway defender Ward made no bones of the late venue switch or the fact that the LGFA initially booked a venue which they knew could be taken back off them if Limerick’s hurlers advanced to the All-Ireland final.

“At the end of the day, Limerick hurlers are in an All-Ireland final. That's their pitch. From my perspective, I am happy enough to play in Parnell Park. It's an All-Ireland semi-final and I'll be happy to play anywhere, and I know the team will be happy to play anywhere. And we are certainly not going to let it affect us on the day,” said the 2019 All-Star and Lidl One Good Club ambassador.

“If you look at the television on Saturdays and Sundays, you can see that in such a short space of time, you have ladies football, you have camogie, you have men's football, in all different grades. All matches have to be played, and they all have to be played on some pitch.

“I can understand that this year, the Championship is like no other in the fact that it is played in such a short period of time and there is only a few months to get everything played off. And to be honest, the LGFA have done trojan work in not only organising the competition, but keeping us safe during the competition, as well.”

Ward said Galway’s preparations haven’t been adversely affected by the fixture being taken out of Limerick and moved to Dublin the week of the game.

“Obviously in the logistics side of things, that has to be changed. But that's something that we have people in the backroom team for and it is not up to us to make those decisions. We will be told where we have to go, what time we have to be there at, and that's something we are willing to do.

“As a team, we have played in Parnell Park in league finals and we have played league matches there before so we are very much used to it. I know from Cork's perspective it might be a bit different because they have a bit more of a longer drive. From our side, I know at the start it is a bit of a shock that it has to be changed but we just have to get on with it.”

Limerick County Board chairman John Cregan has defended their decision to prioritise a senior hurling training session over the Cork-Galway All-Ireland semi-final.

“We have a very, very good relationship and we cooperate very well with both camogie and ladies football. The fixture was made for the LIT Gaelic Grounds on the basis that it wouldn’t be required by the Limerick senior hurling team. That has changed since, and I think everybody was made aware at an early stage that it would have to change because we have to give priority to our senior hurlers,” Cregan told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“This is not just your normal training session. It is the final opportunity in daylight that our team will have prior to playing in an All-Ireland final. Normally, a game would be played in those circumstances at the training session and it is very, very important we have the LIT Gaelic Grounds available for that to happen.”