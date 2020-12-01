Minor and U20 GAA championships set to resume before Christmas 

Counties have been put on standby for the minor football and hurling and U20 hurling championships to be played this month.

The provincial competitions could take place as early as next week with the outstanding U20 football final between Dublin and Galway possibly taking place prior to the All-Ireland senior football decider in Croke Park on December 19.

All under-age inter-county games were suspended after October 21 when it was confirmed they could not be played during Level 5 restrictions.

Several of the games are due to be played on weekdays with the Munster U20 hurling semi-finals between Waterford and Tipperary and Cork and Limerick due to be played. The Dublin-Offaly and Galway-Laois Leinster quarter-finals are also down for decision.

With the same pairings as U20, the Munster minor hurling championship is also at the semi-final stages while the minor football competition is yet to start.

Cork and Kerry have been drawn to face each other in the semi-finals.