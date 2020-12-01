Former GAA president Nickey Brennan says financial aid needed to fund early start to 2021

The GAA will require additional funds or borrowings if they are to start the 2021 inter-county season in February, former president Nickey Brennan believes.

As the organisation considers the stark financial ramifications of going with county first, the Kilkenny man can see another State subvention or loans being required to run off the Allianz Leagues and Championships in the first half of the new year.

As the Irish Examiner revealed on Saturday, the GAA’s Management Committee and Central Council have postponed signing off on the 2021 calendar as it is possible they will opt for club championships to go first.

That way, inter-county games could be attended by more spectators in the latter half of the year when it is anticipated more vaccinations have taken place.

With losses of possibly €35m this year, it is feared the GAA could lose €20m in 2021 if crowds aren’t permitted to return for inter-county matches.

In such a scenario, Brennan envisages financial assistance would be required.

“Absolutely, no question about that,” he says. “So the notion that the GAA’s finance committee would say, ‘Hey guys, we need to think this one through,’ and ask would it not be more realistic to stage the inter-county season when there are more vaccinations is not unreasonable.

“If county goes first, it’s predicted to start towards the end of February. I’m speculating but you’re unlikely to see a significant amount of crowds at games. Whereas if clubs started you could put a cap of 100 per club and probably accommodate a huge amount of your most loyal supporters. In saying that, it would be much more difficult to police the whole management of the games programme.”

Brennan is adamant club activities must start as early as possible in 2021. “I would like to think by the end of February unless something serious goes wrong over the Christmas period, which is a possibility, you would get some club activity going.

“It is imperative clubs get going at the earliest opportunity. You need to get young people out there playing and giving them an outlet. That’s even more important for me than the inter-county scene for me.

“But on the other hand you could have all club competitions out of the way by June or July. We have an issue in the GAA because when our clubs are out of the championships we don’t have any mass in second competitions, leagues or tournaments. We’re out and we pack our bags and the interest is gone.

That’s a dilemma for us because going forward even if you had the inter-county season at the start of the year you still need some sort of a meaningful club programme.

There are some counties, more football than hurling I would say, who run successful leagues through the year. But in many counties, my own included, there is scant regard for competitions outside championship and that is the truth of the matter.

"If we go for a split year, clubs and counties are going to have to think about what competitions they run outside championships.”

Brennan accepts there is logic in non-championship club matches taking place prior to those primary championship fixtures. “If the inter-county season starts the year, we still need some spread of competitions during that time. From a club point of view, it would easier having your non-championship fixtures earlier in the year leading up to the championships.

“It seems more beneficial to the club to get a better spread across the year. But if the club scene is expected to be finished in time for the county season to start in the second half of the year I think that would be wrong.

We still need people in the fields in August, September, October. Otherwise, they will go to other sports.