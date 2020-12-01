TJ Ryan dismisses links with Charleville job

The former Limerick boss has stepped down as coach of Galway champions St Thomas’ having won three senior titles in a row
TJ Ryan has stepped down as coach of Galway champions St Thomas’ having won three senior titles in a row. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 10:25
Cian Locke

TJ Ryan this morning dismissed online reports that he has agreed to take over as Charleville hurling manager for the 2021 season.

The former Limerick boss, who stepped down as coach of Galway champions St Thomas’ having won three senior titles in a row, says he has no immediate plans to take another club job.

“There has been interest from a few places alright, but at the moment I’ve no plans.

“It was a very enjoyable time with St Thomas’ and I’ve great memories of the last three years, but there was a lot of traveling involved and for the moment I’m looking forward to taking a bit of a break.” 

Charleville, led by Claude Gough, will play in the Cork Premier Senior grade in 2021, having beaten Fr O’Neill’s in this year’s Senior A final.

