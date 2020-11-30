Fergal Horgan set to be handed All-Ireland final

TIPPERARY's Fergal Horgan is to be appointed to his second All-Ireland SHC final on Sunday week, local reports suggest.

The Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams man, who took charge of Saturday’s Waterford-Kilkenny All-Ireland semi-final, previously refereed the 2017 All-Ireland decider between Galway and the Déise.

Horgan has previous experience of both finalists in this Championship. The 41-year-old was the man in the middle for October’s Munster first round game between Limerick and Clare as well as the Kilkenny-Galway Leinster final.

It’s the second time in two years that a semi-final referee has been handed the final. James Owens was the lead official for the Limerick-Galway final having taken charge of the drawn Galway-Clare last four game.