Kerry County Board suffers €97,000 operating loss in 2020

Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney. Kerry have reported an operating loss of €97,559 for Covid-affected 2020 with their income dramatically reduced from €6.397 million in 2019 to €2.141m.

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 21:56
John Fogarty

Kerry have reported an operating loss of €97,559 for Covid-affected 2020 with their income dramatically reduced from €6.397 million in 2019 to €2.141m.

For the year ending on October 31, gate receipts and live streaming revenue dropped by almost 61% from €513,674 in 2019 to €205,699. Live streaming was estimated to account for 70% of that figure. Money from Central Council and Munster GAA decreased by over €300,000.

Fundraising was a fraction of their 2019 figure, €87,223 in contrast to €809,534 although much of last year’s number incorporated schemes around the All-Ireland finals with Dublin. “Last year a number of high profile events helped bring in just over €550,000,” stated treasurer Tom Keane. “This year we were able to hold just one event.” Sponsorship also fell by over €350,000.

Where Kerry made substantial savings was on team expenditure, €780,950 this year compared to €1.387m in 2019 (€325,163 was spent on training, travel and sustenance for the senior footballers in the 12 months up to October 31). Keane, who said Kerry training sessions costs roughly €20,000 per week, remarked of this year’s total: “Much of which was incurred prior to the lockdown in March as we front end our payments in the early part of the financial year.

“The days of just paying for a bus trip and a meal are in the past with a new commitment to providing the best in dietary provisions, wellbeing programmes, medical support and a number of additional supports that give our players in both codes the best chance to compete on a level playing pitch with their competition.”

In total, Kerry spent €3.758m less this year than they did in 2019, savings also made with the lack of a team holiday and medal presentations which cost €310,399 in 2019. The county’s bank debt as of October 31 was €2.4m, while they also received a one-off €50,000 Covid relief fund grant from Sport Ireland.

Keane, who explained three pitches were resurfaced in Curran during the first lockdown, is anticipating the possibilituy of club games in the early part of 2021 and envisages potential for growth in streaming.

In his report, he articulated the difficulties presented by Covid this year: “They say a week can be a long time in some professions but they should try a year as a county board treasurer during a pandemic. Just 12 months ago, I was here reporting on record revenues being generated but the figures are a lot more sobering reflecting on what has been an extremely difficult year.”

He concluded: “It must be said that the steady hand of former county board treasurers have certainly ensured that we have not fallen off the cliff with the Covid challenge that was put in front of us but I feel that we need to work hard on ensuring that we don’t end up near a cliff edge either. I can assure you that I will work harder than any person to make sure this does not happen as I look ahead to a challenging year ahead in 2021.”

