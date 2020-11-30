Why Kilkenny have set up GoFundMe page ahead of the All-Ireland camogie final

THE ROAD TO CROKER: Kilkenny players celebrate after defeated Cork in Saturday's All-Ireland senior camogie final. They now face Galway in next month's decider at GAA Headquarters.

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 10:41
Colm O’Connor

Kilkenny Camogie chiefs have launched a GoFundMe page to raise monies ahead of their All-Ireland senior final against Galway on December 12.

Chairperson Sheila Norris today explained that their traditional means of fundraising were not viable due to Covid restrictions and so they had opted to turn to an online forum. Their target figure is €5,000.

Last weekend, Government officials confirmed that a committee is set to examine gender disparity in sports funding. 

RTE reported that  €3.7 million was paid out by the Government to support Gaelic games players last year, with €3 million being made available for male players and teams, and €700,000 for female players and teams. 

However the Kilkenny chief insists that fundraising events before All-Ireland finals are commonplace for both men's and women's teams.

She reasoned: “When you look at men’s teams, there are usually supporters groups in the background organising golf events and various other fundraisers in the lead up to All-Ireland finals. 

"We don’t have those avenues or options so instead we are going out ourselves and asking for money.

“We receive a small grant for the All-Ireland final from the Camogie Association and are simply trying to add to that. 

"The biggest area where money is generated is through gate receipts and until such time as we have more people coming through the gates at matches then we will continue to be forced to fundraise like this.

“In the past, before All-Ireland finals, we would have had a quiz on local radio and a big raffle but all of those are out of the question at the moment so we had to try a better and different route. The girls deserve the best for the All-Ireland final.

“We are so grateful to Glanbia for their sponsorship of all our inter-county panels, without which we could not keep the show on the road but we still need some extra funding to cover all our expenses for an All-Ireland.” 

She explained: “This year’s match is at 7pm on a Saturday evening so we have to factor in food for the players and accommodation. Those are ancillary costs. Every club and every county in the country is suffering this year. There is not a big well of funds here, so we need to look elsewhere.” 

The Kilkenny chief explained that the cost of an All-Ireland final day in the past could run to €20,000 but she expects that figure to be substantially less next month due to the lack of families and partners attending the game and post match function.

“We still want to make it as good as possible for the girls. They worked so hard to get going earlier in the summer and we want to reward them on the weekend of the All-Ireland final. We are appealing for any donation, big or small, which you feel you might be able to contribute. We are very aware that this year has put a financial strain on many people. In fact, our own funds took a serious hit but of course, we still need to provide this wonderful team with an All-Ireland day to remember.”

