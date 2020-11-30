GAA talking points: Golden age of midfielders, dreaded water breaks, sweepers, and sidelines

Proof that we inhabit a golden age of midfielders

Not long ago, midfielders seemed hurling’s red-haired stepchildren.

About a decade back, say. There was talk of the sliotar’s lightness leaving midfield exchanges redundant. There was talk of a supreme ballplayer like Kilkenny’s James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick out there as beside the point. Flint got struck about terminators and automatons, about no-one under 6’ 2” as worthy of consideration.

Turned out to be ráiméis. Now we inhabit a golden age of midfielders, with Jamie Barron of Waterford a sparkling case in point. His second-half display last Saturday evening lit up Croke Park every bit as much as its floodlights.

Great players move dusk into dawn, when prospects seem darkest. Barron is nowhere near 6’ 2” but his presence cast some of the game’s longest shadows.

He reannounced himself as a great midfielder, back to 2017’s level of impact, a season when he should have been awarded Hurler of the Year.

Never did a return of one point from play weigh heavier. Kept reasonably quiet by Conor Browne during the first half, Barron demonstrated his maturity by subsequently finding a gear opponents could not access.

Personnel equals bottom-line resource. Did Kilkenny management err in not assigning Pádraig Walsh, far too loose at wing-back, to midfield? Conor Fogarty, admirably willing, is fallible in his touch, ball on ground, as per key moments.

After a poignant week for anyone of a midfield persuasion, Waterford blessed the moment and cut a new groove.

Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. Long live Jamie Barron.

- PM O’Sullivan

Dreaded water breaks: How to keep the Big Mo going?

Waterford manager Liam Cahill, left, and selector Michael Bevans during the national anthem, as Kilkenny manager Brian Cody appears on the big screen. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In American football there’s a facility for coaches to decline a penalty — a free, if you like — if they’re already in an advantageous position.

The 2020 water break isn’t a penalty as such, but Waterford boss Liam Cahill would probably have declined it on Saturday night if at all possible. His side’s third quarter was the very definition of momentum — they were utterly dominant when referee Fergal Horgan pointed the two teams towards the sideline.

“The water breaks have hurt a lot of players this year throughout the championship at every grade,” said Cahill.

“When the momentum is going, you don’t want the water break to come, but unfortunately it’s there.

“I suppose it was just a case of keeping lads focused for the water break, that minute or two, that you didn’t drop the intensity really.”

Waterford maintained that intensity. But maybe in the final they should stay out in their positions pucking the ball to each other.

- Michael Moynihan

Were Galway right to play a sweeper?

Galway's Padraic Mannion grapples with Seamus Flanagan of Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A three-point final margin for the favourites, a contest level five minutes into added time after Evan Niland pointed.

For analysts, Galway and Limerick’s All-Ireland semi-final looks likely to become hurling’s version of seminar fodder. The basic query is plain: Did the underdogs’ decision to deploy a seventh defender for most of the game keep the favourites within touching distance? Or did this decision cost them the edge up front that might have brought about a surprise?

We will never know in the fullest sense, of course. Limerick progressed to meet Waterford in a fortnight’s time. The result is the result is the result. End of, and all the rest.

Even so, we can note a new factor: The goalkeeper. Commonsense forever remains a friend. Does adopting a particular structure, Pádraic Mannion covering between full backline and half-back line, offer a good bet when your man between the posts is in his debut season? Does this gambit convince as regards the concomitant pressure on a rookie goalkeeper’s puckout?

Besides, Galway had not used this structure earlier in the season. Is a week long enough to practice so tricky an arrangement? Do you not require a seasoned and nerveless goalkeeper for such a rejig? Galway essentially leaped in the dark.

Hardly a sound bet, on balance? We do know scuffed short puckouts by Eanna Murphy led directly to five Limerick points. Any supposed advantage, when soft scores are coughed up, cancels itself.

Back to the seminar board.

- PM O’Sullivan

Sideline cut point value doesn’t need changing

Joe Canning scores a point from a sideline cut. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In 2018, 11 sideline cuts were pointed in the Championship. Joe Canning contributed five of them.

In one game this weekend, he almost managed that total, producing three in the first half and another in the second. After the former hurler of the year left the field injured, Fintan Burke added another and if you are of the school of thought that converted cuts should be double its current value then Galway would have won by a point.

Each of those cuts were sublime pieces of skill — Burke almost pointed another — but they are unchallenged, uncontested scores. To put them ahead of one where the player is being put under physical pressure by an opponent or opponents would be unjust.

We go back to how the Liam Sheedy-led Hurling 2020 committee considered the idea in 2015: “The introduction of two points for a sideline cut was met with equal positive and negative feedback during our consultation process. The survey results in this area were unequivocal, with 38% saying Yes, 27% Maybe, and 35% No. The recent introduction of this rule in camogie should be monitored with interest but at the present time, the Hurling 2020 committee do not see the requirement for the introduction of this change in the game of hurling.”

That a game could be won as an indirect result of a ball ricocheting off a player would be unfair too.

Instead of insisting that the rules should change, isn’t it enough to simply admire the beauty of the skill?

- John Fogarty

Modern hurling’s pass masters

Pass master Daithí Burke of Galway. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

It finally happened, in the second half of an All-Ireland semi-final, Galway versus Limerick, all the chips on the table. Daithí Burke, who had the ball in the left corner of the Galway defence, didn’t see anything ahead of him, simply turned and used his goalkeeper, Eanna Murphy, as an outlet.

A subtle tribute to the ultimate 1980s soccer icon, Diego Maradona? Not quite. But as an illustration of the primacy of possession in the modern game, it was hard to beat.

The old days of seeing just how far and how high a defender can hit the ball are long gone, but the confidence and nerve involved in a back pass — under the full Limerick press — shows how ingrained the need to hold the ball has become.

Burke, one of the best defenders in the game, didn’t hesitate or panic when he didn’t have an outlet: He relayed the ball back to the keeper, knowing full well that Murphy wouldn’t be surprised but would acknowledge it as the right option. The game moves on. There was another proof, in the most testing conditions imaginable.

- Michael Moynihan