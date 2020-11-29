Aaron Gillane an All-Ireland final doubt for Limerick

Aaron Gillane is a doubt for Sunday week’s All-Ireland final against Waterford.

The Patrickswell man had to retire from the game soon after a collision with Gearóid McInerney late in the second half.

Gillane appeared to be holding the area close to his spleen following his tackle on the Galway defender.

Meanwhile, Joe Canning is expected to be released from hospital after he collided with his team-mate Joseph Cooney. The former hurler of the year had to be brought off the field in a mobile ambulance when his head made contact with Cooney.