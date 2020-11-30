'A sheer refusal to be beaten': John Kiely on what got Limerick over the line

A “sheer refusal to be beaten” is what pulled Limerick across the line and into a second All-Ireland final in three years, according to manager John Kiely.

Limerick led this semi-final contest from the half-hour mark onward, their advantage swelling to five points on 53 minutes, but Galway were back level in the 70th minute and Limerick had to dig particularly deep thereafter to ensure they were not caught at the penultimate hurdle for the second year running.

When asked if the game was closer in the end than he would have liked, the Limerick manager responded with a firm 'yes', before adding, “but at least we got out on the right side of it".

“It was a really tough battle, very physical. We mightn't have got off to a very fluid start, but we still created a few chances. We were just a bit nervy,” Kiely began.

“Once we settled into it then midway through the first-half, we got into a good rhythm and clawed back that bit of a lead Galway had.

“It was nip and tuck for long periods, but we were very satisfied with the performance because when things aren't coming as easy as you'd like them to come, sometimes that can be the day you back off it and you just accept that it is not happening for you.

But the boys just embraced that challenge, embraced the difficulty and tried to figure out the solutions to the problems. They just kept fighting, fighting, and fighting.

“Galway were very firm in the tackle. They didn’t allow us to break the tackle too often, and I think our boys showed great resilience overall on a night when things maybe weren’t going completely according to plan. They dug in and dug in and refused to be beaten.

“I think it was just a sheer refusal to be beaten; under no circumstances, no matter what happened, were they going to get beaten tonight.”

That Galway were able to get back in touch coming down the stretch had a lot to do with Limerick's wastefulness at the other end. The Treatymen struck eight wides in either half, compared to Galway’s 11 overall, while three goal chances were repelled.

“Kyle Hayes was in there [early in the second-half] and it was just a last-ditch effort that prevented him from getting that final touch. Maybe the initial shot could have been lower and prevented the Galway keeper from getting a hurley to it. We were creating chances, even if they didn’t come off.”

Substitute David Reidy’s goal drive was kept out at a time when Limerick led 0-22 to 0-18, with Kiely remarking that a goal here “would have put breathing space in it”.

“The pressure came back on again. They had five sideline scores. That’s an extraordinary return.

“There were a few of our players who were probably under a bit of pressure and probably delighted to get the five or seven-minute break, not for the reason it was and we sincerely hope Joe Canning is okay, but I was glad of the break for some of our guys at the time because they were under pressure.”

As ever, the Limerick bench more than did its job. Peter Casey struck 0-2 when introduced, Adrian Breen a point, while David Reidy also brought noticeable energy to the Treaty attack. The latter, as noted above, was unlucky not to find the net, his shot superbly deflected onto the post by Galway 'keeper Éanna Murphy.

“The boys that came off the bench had a huge impact in the last 15 or 20 minutes,” the winning manager continued.

Murphy’s puckouts were an area Limerick had targeted beforehand and although the Munster champions won seven of Galway’s first-half restarts, Kiely was of the view they could have got a better scoring return from their dominance under the opposition puckout.

“That was a very good performance this evening, but not all of it. There are areas we need to tighten up on and improve on. We gave away a lot of frees, we need to improve on that.

“But it was a good performance for us to go away now and build on for the next two weeks. We have a huge, huge challenge. We saw the performance of Waterford. It was incredible.

It is going to take a massive, massive effort to match that.