John Kiely: 'Unforgivable' if full panels not allowed attend All-Ireland final

Kiely has said it would be “an absolute travesty” if the extended panel members in the Limerick and Waterford camps are not allowed to attend next month’s All-Ireland hurling final
Limerick manager John Kiely celebrates at Croke Park. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 19:34
Eoghan Cormican

John Kiely has said it would be “an unforgivable mistake” and “an absolute travesty” if the extended panel members in the Limerick and Waterford camps are not allowed to attend next month’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Under GAA matchday regulations drawn up for this truncated championship, the only players who can gain entry for a game are the 26-men confirmed on the matchday panel.

There is an overall limit of 40 people per county, which includes 12 management and backroom personnel, and two county board officials.

Kiely has reiterated his call for the GAA to allow all panelists to be permitted entry for the All-Ireland final on Sunday, December 13.

“If they don't leave the players come for the final, that would be a real travesty, an absolute travesty,” said Kiely.

“That would be a massive mistake. It would be an unforgivable mistake if they don't leave the players come to the final, unforgivable, unforgivable.

“But I hope they will cause Level 5 restrictions are finished on Tuesday so I would hope that they will, for both counties' sakes and for the players' sakes on both sides, that's really important and I hope they do.” 

Kiely took issue with some of the frees awarded against his side by referee James Owens and the excessive time, as he saw it, played at the end of first-half stoppages, during which Joe Canning converted a sideline to narrow Limerick's lead to two.

“There was four minutes added time. It was then four minutes and 10 seconds into added time and the natural thing when the ball goes out of play is to blow it up for half-time, but play was allowed to continue on to have the sideline taken for another 40 seconds. Twenty-five percent additional time added on for what, I don’t know. There was no break in play.

“So there were a few bits and pieces we would be disappointed with, but we move on, we look forward to the next day.” 

The free count of 17-9 in Galway’s favour didn’t best please the Limerick boss.

“I know that some of the frees were definitely frees, but I wouldn't agree that all were. I think the free count was 17 to 7 (17-9), that's quite a swing in one particular direction. So I wouldn't agree that all of them were. I think there were occasions where we took the ball into tackles and we didn't get the same response that maybe the opposition did. It is what it is.”

