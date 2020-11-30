GAA may require more Government aid in 2021

The GAA may require further financial assistance from the Government to go ahead with an inter-county season next year.

With crowds expected to be severely restricted for the first half of 2021 at least, plans to stage the Allianz Leagues and the Championship prior to the club season may have to be reviewed.

It had been expected Management Committee and Central Council would sign off on the county-club calendar last weekend.

The county period looked set to commence in late February with the Allianz Leagues based on split football divisions and the hurling competition remaining the same but for reduced knockout stages.

The Championship, based on the qualifier system, would then start in late April before finishing in July before the county club championships take place in late summer and earlier autumn.

However, GAA leaders may now recommend the exclusive club window precede county as there are doubts about meaningful crowds returning to games until the latter half of 2021.

The problem with that proposal is club games can only take place when Covid-19 restrictions are Level 1 or 2 whereas the current Championship has been staged at Level 5.

County going first is the safer option, although the lack of gate receipts is a major stumbling block.

The GAA received €15 million from the Government to organise the Championship over a 56-day period. In 2019, they earned over €36m in gate receipts.

A decision will not be made until next week at the earliest as the GAA consults with the Government about Covid projections for 2021 and the possibility of more financial aid.

Central Council on Saturday heard the latest on discussions between the GAA and GPA. It is expected that the fundraising dinners held by the official inter-county players’ body in the US will now be a joint effort between the organisations with a portion of the money raised to be given to local GAA bodies.

Although there were some claims from counties that the changes to the under-age grades require a further vote, Croke Park officials that the uneven grades - U13, U15, U17 - are the primary levels now. A counter motion could be co-sponsored by counties for February’s Annual Congress.

The GAA expects to receive more information about when they can stage the outstanding U20 football final, the U20 hurling championship and both minor championships from the Government early this week. There is still hope the Dublin-Galway U20 final could be played as the curtain-raiser to the senior decider next month.