Tom Morrissey points Limerick past Galway to set-up All-Ireland final with Waterford

Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24

Tom Morrissey’s additional time scores were the difference here as Limerick were made to sweat for their second All-Ireland final appearance in three years.

In the first Munster final/All-Ireland final since 1997, they will again face Waterford but their wastefulness almost cost them here.

Limerick’s Tom Morrissey, Declan Hannon, and William O’Donoghue chase after Cathal Mannion of Galway. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

In the nine additional minutes after Joe Canning required assistance in leaving the field, Morrissey hit three points, including the last two to give Limerick the cushion they needed.

Three saves from Éanna Murphy in the second half kept Galway in the game, two of them in quick succession from Seamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes, and then one from David Reidy in the 55th minute.

Limerick's David Reidy clashes with Daithí Burke of Galway. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Canning’s placed ball expertise from sidelines and frees were also making a game of it as Galway managed just four points from play in the second half. As well as that, Limerick’s sloppiness in their opponent’s goal was also keeping things interesting.

The departure of Canning in the 69th minute with suspected concussion following a collision with Joe Cooney didn’t upset Galway as they hit the next two points to draw level. Twice Canning’s replacement Evan Niland restored parity but Morrissey and Adrian Breen produced four of the last five scores.

Limerick's Seamus Flanagan is tackled by Padraic Mannion of Galway. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Limerick’s start was lethargic and they had only two points on the board up to the 16th minute. For the remaining 24 minutes of the half, they posted 12 points, Gearóid Hegarty delivering a masterclass in half-forward play.

But they really had to warm themselves into this one. Galway led by five points in the 15th minute when the lively Brian Concannon opened his account. Galway were zipping the ball around the place with purpose while Limerick were ponderous in possession.

The margin was three points at the water break as there were indications Galway were going to struggle on their puck-outs, Graeme Mulcahy’s touch not helping him as he intercepted Murphy.

Galway's Fintan Burke gets a pass away under pressure from Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey of Limerick. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

That cessation was heaven-sent for Limerick as they recalibrate to score the next five points, Diarmuid Byrnes’ 25th-minute point on the back of a Galway puck-out putting them ahead. In-form Cathal Mannion’s removal with a hamstring injury also came as a blow to the Leinster runners-up.

Galway did go back ahead in the 28th minute but then another period of Limerick dominance followed with four consecutive scores, Hegarty adding his fourth. However, Hegarty was fortunate not to be picked up for a late hit on Canning close to the end of normal time.

Limerick shot four points ahead through their captain Declan Hannon but Galway saw out the half with a brace from substitute Adrian Tuohey and a third sideline cut by Canning to leave it 0-15 to 0-13.

Limerick's Seamus Flanagan and Daithí Burke of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane (5 frees), T Morrissey (1 free) (0-6 each); G Hegarty (0-4); D Byrnes (0-3, 1 free); S Flanagan, P Casey, C Lynch (0-2 each); D Hannon, A Breen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: J Canning (0-12, 8 frees, 4 sidelines); B Concannon, C Whelan (0-3 each); E Niland (0-2, 1 free); C Mannion, A Tuohey, J Cooney, F Burke (sideline) (0-1 each).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon (c), K Hayes; D O’Donovan, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, C Lynch, T Morrissey; A Gillane, S Flanagan, G Mulcahy.

Subs for Limerick: P Casey for G Mulcahy (40); D Reidy for D O’Donovan (52); A Breen for S Flanagan (62); P O’Loughlin for D Hannon (70+4); P Ryan for A Gillane (inj 70+7).

GALWAY: E Murphy; S Loftus, Daithí Burke, A Harte; S Cooney, G McInerney, P Mannion (c), J Cooney; David Burke, J Coen; C Cooney, C Mannion, B Concannon; J Canning, C Whelan.

Subs for Galway: A Tuohey for C Mannion (inj 24); F Burke for David Burke (h-t); J Flynn for C Cooney (45); S Linnane for S Cooney (52); E Niland for J Canning (inj 69).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).