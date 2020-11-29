Tipp boss Mullaney 'perplexed' by referee decisions

Tipperary manager Bill Mullaney accepted Galway were the better team in Saturday's All-Ireland camogie semi-final but was ‘perplexed’ by some of Ray Kelly’s refereeing decisions.

“Karen Kennedy got busted twice going through and we got nothing. It is not like you expect handy or easy frees but they were obvious. There were two swipes at her going through and we got nothing out of it.

“We had a player down with a head injury and I know it was accidental, we weren’t looking for a free. But that is normal be it in GAA or camogie, the whistle is blown. Galway went on and got a point off of it.

“It might sound like sour grapes, it is not. Galway beat us. They were the better team. Those things are player welfare issues. On the ground, laid out, helmet off and nothing for it.

“The frees were obvious. They should have been given, the head injury was obvious, the play should have stopped. He is an experienced referee and he didn’t call it.”

Mullaney's comments come in the wake of strong criticism of the referee, Owen Elliot, from Cork manager Paudie Murray in the wake of their loss Saturday to Kilkenny in Páirc Ui Chaomh.

“A lot of things went on out there that I certainly wasn't happy with. I thought the referee was very inconsistent. I think we were blown for overcarrying on a number of occasions, you'd like that to apply on the other side as well,” Murray remarked.

"I don't want to get started again and again on referees. I am just sick to death of it. Certain things went on out there, the fourth official was told on it, as was the linesman. I seriously question [the referee's] display today.

"I am just absolutely frustrated with the standard of refereeing this year and other years. I am in it long enough to know the rules myself. You look for consistency on a day like today, and we certainly got the opposite."

Tipp boss Mullaney believes his girls are are making progress, injuries however hit them hard.

“Galway are an experienced team and they close down your options. Finding that extra decision is where we are lacking.

“I will have to stomach this for a couple or weeks. We need to push through the door and get into that final. I would be convinced if we got to the final, we would have won it.

“The commitment and effort, the honesty, all the cliches that come with every team. One through 34 they give savage effort. No more than any other team.

“I can’t ask any more of that squad, huge heart. And the management team as well. Lads are thinking morning, noon and night how do we improve.

‘Injury-wise, we got savaged against Waterford. Ereena (Fryday) and Nicole (Walsh) picked up injuries. Aisling (Moloney) had an injury from the football. Orla (O’Dwyer) going back to Australia. They are four super players and four starting players. The players that played gave 100% effort. I can’t fault them.”