Paul Kerrigan's career with Cork and Nemo Rangers in pictures

After achieving success at U21, club and county level, nobody can deny the influence Kerrigan had on Cork football.
Paul Kerrigan lifting the Cork SFC Cup and the Sam Maguire Cup

Fri, 27 Nov, 2020 - 14:53

Paul Kerrigan has retired from inter-county football, it was announced today.

The Nemo Rangers man played for 13 seasons in the red and white - his debut and last outing for the Rebels both coming against Kerry.

Here, we dig through the Sportsfile archive and relive some of the highs and lows of Paul Kerrigan since coming onto the scene as a teenager playing with Cork U21s 15 years ago.

April 30, 2005: Paul Kerrigan, Cork, in action against Darren Mullahy, Galway in the All-Ireland U21 semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds. Picture: Ray McManus
May 7, 2006; Referee Joe McQuillan tosses the coin in front of Mayo captain Keith Higgins, left, and Cork captain Paul Kerrigan, right ahead of the Cadbury's All-Ireland U21 Football final in Cusack Park, Ennis. Picture: Pat Murphy
May 5, 2007; Stephen Lalor, Laois, in action against Paul Kerrigan in the 2007 All-Ireland U21 final. After being beaten in the semi-final in '05 and the final in '06, Cork finally got their hands on a national title. Picture: Paul Mohan
October 5, 2008; Nemo Rangers captain Maurice McCarth lifts the cup with goalkeeper Brian Hogan and Paul Kerrigan after winning the 2008 Cork SFC final against Douglas. Picture: Matt Browne
September 20, 2009; Paul Kerrigan, Cork, in action against Tomas O Se, Kerry in the 2009 All-Ireland final which the Kingdom won. But Cork's time would come sooner rather than later. Picture: Stephen McCarthy
September 19, 2010; Cork fans celebrate after Paul Kerrigan scored their side's 12th point in their 0-16 to 0-15 win over Down in the 2010 All-Ireland final. Picture: Paul Mohan
September 19, 2010; Paul Kerrigan, Cork, lifts the Sam Maguire Cup after the one-point win. Picture: Dáire Brennan
July 7, 2013; A dejected Paul Kerrigan, Cork, as he makes his way to the dressing room after the Munster final loss to Kerry. Picture: Barry Cregg
November 21, 2015; Paul Kerrigan representing Ireland in the EirGrid International Rules Test in 2015. Picture: Brendan Moran
July 2, 2017; Referee Paddy Neilan performs the coin toss in the company of team captains Paul Kerrigan, left, of Cork and Fionn Fitzgerald of Kerry before the Munster SFC final. Picture: Brendan Moran
July 13, 2019; Paul Kerrigan of Cork in action against David Byrne of Dublin during the Super 8s last year. It would be Kerrigan's last game in Croke Park. Picture: Eóin Noonan
November 8, 2020; Cork players Micheál Martin and Paul Kerrigan leave the pitch after victory over Kerry in the Munster semi-final earlier this month. It would be Kerrigan's last game for the Rebels. Picture: Brendan Moran
