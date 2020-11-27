Paul Kerrigan's career with Cork and Nemo Rangers in pictures

Paul Kerrigan has retired from inter-county football, it was announced today.
The Nemo Rangers man played for 13 seasons in the red and white - his debut and last outing for the Rebels both coming against Kerry.
After achieving success at U21, club and county level, nobody can deny the influence Kerrigan had on Cork football.
Here, we dig through the Sportsfile archive and relive some of the highs and lows of Paul Kerrigan since coming onto the scene as a teenager playing with Cork U21s 15 years ago.