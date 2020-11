Paul Kerrigan has retired from inter-county football.

The All-Ireland winner, who made his debut in 2008, featured in this year's win over Kerry for Ronan McCarthy's side but was an unused substitute in the Munster final defeat.

This morning he confirmed his retirement from the inter-county game, according to The42.

It leaves Ciaran Sheehan as the only survivor from the 2010 All-Ireland winning team in the Cork squad.

