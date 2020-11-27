Australia-bound Lauren Magee not looking past Armagh challenge

She daren't look past Armagh tomorrow but this could be a Christmas like no other for Dublin footballer Lauren Magee.

If the four-in-a-row chasing Dubs can get past Armagh at Kingspan Breffni then they'll be through to the All-Ireland final at Croke Park on December 20.

The following weekend she'll be jumping on a plane at Dublin Airport and having her passport stamped for Australia.

The plan is to fly out to Melbourne almost immediately after Christmas to begin her new career as an AFLW player with Melbourne, alongside Dublin colleagues Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy.

Needless to say, that long-haul flight would be a lot more comfortable with another All-Ireland medal in her pocket.

"I think the general date for going out is Stephen's Day or the 27th, that sort of time," said Magee at the launch of the Beko Club Champion. "I'm not too sure how the quarantine is going to work, whether we'll have to be in a hotel room or whether we can be in an area where there's a house maybe and you'll still have access to a pitch.

"I'm hoping we'll have that because if you have to quarantine for two weeks then it's only a week or two before you are into competition."

The AFLW season is scheduled to begin on February 1 and for Magee and former Cork star Brid Stack in particular, it's a tricky situation.

They're the only two of the 17 Irish women contracted to Australian clubs for 2021 that haven't actually played the game before. The rest have experienced at least one season Down Under and to compound the difficulties of Magee and Stack, they'll have a tiny pre-season now to get used to the new ball and rules.

Stack has been getting personal AFLW lessons but it's more difficult for Magee who is still in the thick of chasing for an All-Ireland with Dublin.

"I'm very fortunate that Melbourne are still giving me the opportunity to come and play for them," said Magee, daughter of former Dublin star Johnny.

"I'm delighted on that front because, and maybe it was just the rut you get stuck in, but during the first lockdown I was convinced that I wasn't going to get to go over. I'm very fortunate to be still going over even though I'm going out late.

I'm doing a few skills sessions myself and I'm slotting those in with all my other training with Dublin.

"It's important to do that because you don't want to go over there and have to start from scratch, especially when you don't have the two months of pre-season to get your skills up. I'm having to work on that myself, it is tough but you have to get it done because you don't want to go over there and have to start from scratch only a couple of weeks out from competition."

For now, Gaelic football has to be her primary focus. And Armagh in particular.

"To be fair to Melbourne, they've been brilliant," she said. "From the get go they know that Dublin is the priority for now, that is my main goal. Even last year when Goldie and Macker were signing for them, they didn't announce it until after the All-Ireland even though loads of other players had announced it before the season had ended."

